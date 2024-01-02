Let's start off this week by taking a look at A&M's biggest remaining positions of need (not necessarily in order) and players who could help fill them:

Nic Scourton may be THE one player A&M wants most.

1. Running back

Current crew: Le'Veon Moss, Amari Danels, Rueben Owens There was a lot of speculation that one or more of this group could go in the portal, at least early on, but they've stuck around. All the same, three scholarship running backs is mighty thin. They need one, and preferably two, more. Possible candidates: E.J. Smith, Stanford; Jordan Waters, Duke Smith seems like a very real possibility. Waters is currently committed to, but not signed with, N.C. State and the Aggies are still very interested. Both have a single year of eligibility left.

2. Wide receiver

Current crew: Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Cyrus Allen, Javon Harvey, Izaiah Williams, Ernest Campbell This is a solid base to work with, but eight receivers is still a couple too few. As a result, the Aggies are still on the trail of potential transfer additions. Possible candidates: Shazz Preston, Alabama; Jabre Barber, Troy There are likely other options out there that have been quiet -- in fact, I'd bet on it -- but with Holmon Wiggins getting hired away from Alabama today and Preston immediately going into the portal ... well, let's just say that's one heck of a coincidence.

3. Offensive tackle

Current crew: Trey Zuhn, Deuce Fatheree, Dametrious Crownover, Blake Ivy, Ashton Funk, Colton Thomasson We saw the future for Chase Bisontis in the Texas Bowl -- guard. I think that's where Hunter Erb needs to be too. So that leaves six guys, two of whom are true freshmen and one who has very little playing experience. Possible candidates: Lance Heard, LSU; Victor Stoeffel, Temple; Derrick Graham, Troy; Kurt Danneker, Ohio WIth the exception of Heard, these guys are all veterans -- and they'll all be visiting this weekend. They may not be able to take three, but they'd sure love to get a couple. A&M may have an ace in the hole with Stoeffel -- he's Swedish. Theo Ohrstrom could help bring him to Aggieland.

4. Defensive end

Current crew: Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner, Enai White, Malick Sylla, Solomon Williams, Jadon Scarlett, Rylan Kennedy, Kendall Jackson The Aggies have the Shemars, but Turner may need to play more tackle this season. That leaves a bunch of guys who are undersized but fast (and I think Williams is an athletic freak). But they need some size as well as guys who can get to the quarterback. Possible candidates: Nic Scourton, Purdue; Caiden Woullard, Miami (Ohio); Anton Juncaj, Albany; Elijah Alston, Marshall; T.J.Jackson, Troy; Jahfari Harvey, Miami Scourton is probably THE prize in portal right now; he'll be a junior next season, he's 280 pounds and led the Big 10 in sacks. And he's from Bryan, AND he will visit A&M tomorrow as he makes his rounds. Woullard will be in town this weekend. Juncaj had ridiculous stats for Albany this season. If the Aggies can get two, they'll be very happy. If they can get three, they may just take them.

5. Defensive tackle

Current crew: Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, Gabe Dindy, Samu Taumanupepe, Dealyn Evans The combo of HIcks and DIndy could be really good, but even if you have Shemar Turner in here, that's not enough depth. A&M knows it, too. Possible candidates: Grady Kelly, Colorado State; Javier Derritt, North Dakota State; Rodas Johnson, Wisconsin Johnson seems like the most likely addition at this point, but they're going to need more than one guy. So look for there to be more names to pop up in the near future.

6. Linebacker

Current crew: Taurean York, Martrell Harris Jr., Chantz Johnson, Daymion Sanford, Alex Howard, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan Numbers-wise, they're ok; eight is a lot more than they've had in recent years. Experience is the concern. Only York and Harris have played more than 20 snaps in a season. Possible candidates: Cashius Howell, Bowling Green; Scooby Williams, Florida; Jaheim Thomas, Arkansas Howell is a pass-rushing beast; he had 28 tackles on the season, but 9.5 of them were sacks this year. That would be a perfect replacement for Edgerrin Cooper. Williams is another speedy outside linebacker. Thomas had 90 tackles this past season, but progress with him hasn't been as fast.

7. Cornerback

Current crew: Will Lee, Jayvon Thomas, Bravion Rogers, Sam McCall, Bobby Taylor This is the worst situation for A&M at the moment, but one where they've got a ton of options. Possible candidates: Julian Humphrey, Georgia; Denver Harris, LSU; Jaydon Hill, Florida; DJ Douglas, Tulane; Donovan Saunders, Cal Poly; BJ Mayes, UAB Harris was the #4 corner in the 2022 class; Humphrey was #5. Both were 5-stars. So far the college experience hasn't been what either expected, but they could be playing across from one another in the fall. Hill, Douglas, Saunders and Mayes are all proven high-caliber corners. I don't think A&M can take all of them, and I've done the math. But I'd sure try.

8. I've seen the visitors list for this weekend...

And while I don't know if A&M wants it out there, I'll lean on the side of discretion (even though a few are mentioned anyway). You'll see it later this week. But let's say this: it looks like a freaking portal all-star team.

9. Wiggins is the home run hire you were waiting on

There aren't many wide receiver coaches out there that you say, "yeah, that's a show-stopper". Holmon Wiggins is one of them. Wiggins did a phenomenal job at Alabama, developing a bunch of talented receivers into first round draft picks (and even a Heisman winner). Then he had the ability to go out and get more talent and start the process all over again. At this point, he's probably one of the top five recruiters in the country. Period.

