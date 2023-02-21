1. The NCAA is looking at four possible rule changes intended to speed up the game. These include eliminating consecutive timeouts (normally when you want to ice a kicker), letting the clock run after first downs except in the final two minutes of a half, no untimed downs at the end of the first and third quarter and running the clock after incompletions as soon as the ball is set.

I don’t think any of these are terrible, especially the consecutive timeouts and no untimed downs. I’m also not in love with any of them either. The estimate is it will cut out seven plays from a game.

Hey, if they’re serious about speeding up the game, or at least making it shorter, how about the reducing the number of commercials? Guaranteed that wasn’t on the agenda. But fans (especially those at the game) would love it. When the guy on the red vest comes out on the field, I’m ready to kill.





2. I saw that Texas is already making requests of the SEC about where and when the game with OU is played. They want 2:30, and I’m sure they have demanded the biggest network available. If I were Greg Sankey, I would put them on SEC alternate at 11 a.m., but I’m clearly not him.





3. I don’t know if I’m down with A&M-Texas moving back to Thanksgiving. I know a lot of people want that, but I would have no problem keeping LSU there. And as long as it’s on Saturday, I doubt LSU would care either. Just keep it as a reminder that “we were here first.”





4. The growth of Wade Taylor at point guard for the Aggies has become a real story, with Dexter Dennis saying that “we go as he goes” yesterday. The last four games have certainly been an indicator of that, as he has led the team in scoring in each. Since he started shooting well from long-range, other guys have picked up the pace too.





5. Now, having said that, I still think Boots Radford is the glue guy for this team. He’s the most steady and consistent player, both in performance and play. He's also absolutely fearless, which has kind of set the tone for the rest of the team.





6. I was thinking that new linebacker Taurean York may be like Tyrel Dodson, but it turns out that was not a good comparison physically. Instead, he’s a lot closer to Buddy Johnson. York is 6 foot, 217 pounds; Buddy was 6-1, 215 when he arrived in Aggieland. I doubt anyone would gripe about another Buddy Johnson if they could get him.





7. Here at the A&M-Tennessee basketball game, it’s been an example of in your face defense. When these two teams play in football, it could be the exact opposite. Tennessee would sure like it that way.





8. How good is the SEC in baseball? Right now, they are 1, 2, 3, and 5 in the D1 Baseball poll. That’s silly. Stanford is the only non-SEC team in the top 5 right now.





9. Alabama star hooper Brandon Miller is playing basketball. It came out today that he provided the gun that a former teammate used to commit a murder. That’s not “the wrong place and the wrong time” as their coach Nate Oats said. That is, if what the police are claiming is correct, is accessory to murder (allegedly). And Miller should be suspended, Oats should be fired and Alabama shouldn’t need to be prodded to do it. But let’s be serious. Nothing will happen because Alabama is in first place.





10. A&M really needs to do something about parking for early evening basketball games now that fans give a darn. I had to park a half-mile away 80 minutes before tip; several reporters missed the first 10 minutes of the game because they couldn’t find anyplace to park. I don’t know what you do, but I doubt we were the only frustrated folks.







