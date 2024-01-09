After an unheard of week of commitments from transfers, Texas A&M's roster has a very different look. Here's a look at 10 of the transfers Aggies should be most excited about:

1. DE Nic Scourton

Scourton is not only one of A&M's biggest gets in the portal, he's one of the biggest gets period. He led the Big 10 in sacks with 10 and had 50 tackles last season. He has ridiculous speed for a defensive end weighing 280 pounds and could cause nightmares for opposing offensive tackles in 2024.

2. CB Will Lee

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Lee is coming off an excellent year at Kansas State, where he had 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and forced and recovered a fumble. He likely moves right into the starting lineup next fall.

3. WR Cyrus Allen

The Aggies suffered another rough offseason of attrition at wideout, with Ainias Smith heading to the NFL and Evan Stewart, Raymond Cottrell and Jordan Anthony all leaving via the portal. A&M quickly moved to solve at least part of the problem by adding Allen, who put up big numbers at Louisiana Tech in his two seasons there. He caught 68 passes for 1,278 yards and 8 touchdowns -- or averaged 18.8 yards every time he caught a pass. The Aggies need another explosive receiver, and Allen fits the bill.

4. Safety De'Rickey Wright

One of the best defensive backs in the portal, Wright brings great size (6-foot-4, 217 pounds) and a knack for making plays in the secondary. He had 46 tackles this past season, but picked off 2 passes, caused 2 forced fumbles and defensed 5 more passes. He has the versatility to play both safety spots and nickel.

5. LB Alex Howard

Howard has been kind of overlooked because he committed early in the transfer process, but he could have a big role on the 2024 team. He racked up 76 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season and is the early favorite to start next to Taurean York.

6. CB B.J. Mayes

B.J. Mayes was targeted quickly by A&M when he went in the portal (UAB Athletics)

It would suffice to say that A&M's cornerback room was a dumpster fire that had the Hindenburg fall on it while it was on the deck of the Titanic -- or that it was really bad. Mike Elko recognized the need for a rebuild, even before half the group left. Mayes was targeted quickly after he entered the portal, after the 6-foot-1 corner had 41 tackles, 2 interceptions and an eye-popping 12 passes defensed last year. He has no problem being left on an island to play man coverage.

7. LB/DE Cashius Howell

Elko definitely set the goal of adding pass rushers to the roster when he took over, and few in the MAC were better than Howell, who tied for the conference lead in that category while at Bowling Green. He had 9.5 sacks last year and, while normally considered an outside linebacker, his job is simple: get after the quarterback. That's pretty exciting all by itself.

8. CB Donovan Saunders

One of the most intriguing players as well as one of the most exciting, Saunders put up a Deion Sanders-like stat sheet at Cal Poly last year. He only had 17 tackles (16 solo), but had 3 interceptions and defensed 11 more passes. In other words, good luck throwing on him. Another tall guy at 6-foot-3, he could be out on the field right away.

9. WR Jabre Barber

The Aggies needed another slot receiver to help offset the loss of Ainias Smith and picked up the 5-foot-10 Barber, who came up just a yard short of 1,000 this season while scoring 5 touchdowns for Troy. There's actually quite a few similarities in both size and style of play between the two and if he's anything close to being like AInias, A&M will be very happy.

10. K Jared Zerkel