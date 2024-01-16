4) Tyreek Chappell isn’t 6 foot, but he could still be added to the group as well. How, I'm not quite sure, because he seemed like he was out the door twice last year. But, all indications are he'll return after all. He would bring a veteran presence at the least, and he played his best ball under Elko during his freshman season.

3) You can definitely see what kind of corner Mike Elko likes. A&M has landed five of them so far and they are all 6 feet or taller. Will Lee is 6-foot-3, Ricks is 6-foot-1, Mayes is 6-foot-1, Hill is 6 foot and Saunders is 6-foot-3. Elko likes tall, rangy corners and he’s successfully focused on those kind of guys in the portal.

2) With the addition of Dezz Ricks tonight, A&M has essentially remade their cornerback group. At this time last year, they had Tony Grimes, Tyreek Chappell, Sam McCall, Deuce Harmon, Bobby Taylor, Jayvon Thomas and, later, Bravion Rogers and Josh DeBerry. It looked like that it would be a solid group, but Grimes never played, Chappell regressed, McCall and Harmon weren’t good and freshmen Thomas and Rogers got eaten alive. Now, they’ve got a very different group: Will Lee, B.J. Mayes, Donovan Saunders, Ricks, Jaydon Hill, Taylor, McCall, Thomas and Rogers. Ricks, as a redshirt freshman, could be part of the rotation this year and in the future, which makes his addition all the more appealing.

1) The return of Shemar Turner was one that absolutely had to have. Even though Turner largely played defensive end during his second team All-SEC season, the Aggies desperately need defensive tackles and he can fit in there just fine. Without Turner, the defensive tackle group would be thin and unimpressive; with him, they look pretty solid.

5) Looking at A&M’s roster, they’re getting pretty close to the 85 man limit. I have them at around 84 right now and they’re not done in the portal yet. There’s going to be some attrition, but honestly, there’s very few spots where you can say they have dead weight. The competition should be really good.

6) There are still a few places where I think the Aggies need to add on. Defensive tackle is the one that still screams “problem”. A&M is going to be putting a lot of faith in young guys like DJ Hicks and Gabe Dindy and an injury to Turner would be devastating. I don’t think there’s a ton of good options out there, but I’d still be looking.

7) I’d also like another defensive end. I know Cashius Howell will kind of be a defensive end, but I’m thinking about a bigger guy. A&M has a lot of speed rushers, but only Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart really qualify as every down ends at this point.

8) A&M could also use one more wide receiver. They’ve built up a nice group, but there’s still a lot of inexperience. And you can always use one more speedy receiver.

9) Some people are complaining about the addition of another tight end when those roster numbers are getting tight, but I’d suggest checking out Kansas State’s offense from last year for an explanation. K-State’s best offensive player was Ben Sinnott, who was supposedly a “fullback”. Sinnott would line up in the backfield, on the line as a regular tight end or even split out as a slot receiver. But there were times Sinnott would be in the backfield and there would be two other tight ends on the field as well. With his versatility, you couldn’t just automatically say it was a rushing situation. Collin Klein likes to mix things up, and with players like Donovan Green, Theo Ohrstrom and Tre Warren, just to name three, he’s got some guys who can bring that same level of versatility.

10) How big of an impact has the departure of Nick Saban had on Alabama? I have their number of scholarship players transferring out currently at 24. That’s more the supposed disaster that is A&M. Not that you’re hearing about it.



