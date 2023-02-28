4. Will the Aggies be better when Manny Obaseki gets back? I think the Mississippi State game proved Obaseki's value off the bench. A&M absolutely could not score without Wade Taylor and/or Henry Coleman on the floor Saturday, save for the menace to stat sheets that is Andersson Garcia. In fact, a couple of the bench players looked to for points were giving them to the other team. Obaseki can get out of control, but he can also get in the lane and to the basket for close-in opportunities. That would have really helped Saturday.

3. Noah Thomas is the biggest question at wideout. Or, at least the tallest at 6-foot-5. He only caught 5 passes last year for 51 yards -- but scored twice. He's clearly got some skills, but he's got to get open and get looks. I'd like to see how much of a jump he's made from last year to this, because he's got a ton of potential.

2. A&M's newest transfer wideout is undersized, but shouldn't be undervalued. Tyrin Smith is only 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. But he's lightning quick, very fast and will make you miss in the open field. He had over 1,000 yards and averaged nearly 15 yards a catch at UTEP last year, so he can make plays. Hopefully, he'll get a chance to make a few this season.

1. Maybe I'm crazy, but I'm really excited to see A&M's wide receivers in action. I think Evan Stewart can really break out if he gets rid of the dropsies, and Moose Muhammad came on big time last year. Getting Ainias back and having Donovan Green as a recognized target means someone's going to get a lot of single coverage or opponents will be forced to play zone. Either way, Conner Weigman will have a lot to work with.

5. This weekend will have a strong visitor's list. And if it seems earlier than usual, it is. Likely due to the early signing period, players are taking unofficial visits -- and official visits -- a lot earlier than they used to. This weekend will be the first after the dead period and the list of 2024 and 2025 players coming to take a look is getting pretty substantial. If last year scared some players off, it wasn't very many. You'll have some pretty prominent names around this weekend and in the coming few weeks.

6. Could the ACC be facing a civil war? It seems increasingly likely. Last Friday, FSU's athletic director made a presentation to the board of trustees that basically claimed the university was being shafted by the current agreement it has with the ACC. The message that they wanted to send was that FSU needs a bigger cut of the profits or it will try to leave. Clemson, the other big name in the conference, echoed those sentiments over the weekend.

I really have no idea what either will do. The ACC has grant of rights until 2036 and their deal has been deemed "airtight". If they tried to get out, the fee would allegedly be astronomical, starting at $120 million.

But FSU and Clemson are pissed off, for lack of a better term, with the current situation. They may try to take this thing to court, which would be all kinds of ugly. And interesting, if you're not a fan of the ACC.

7. Would the Astros have the hardest-throwing rotation in an all-time league? Most of you know I'm a big baseball junkie. I like putting together all-time teams and letting them slug it out. It struck me the other day that an Astros rotation of Roy Oswalt, Nolan Ryan, J.R. Richard, Justin Verlander and Mike Scott wouldn't have a single pitcher throwing under 95. Everyone would throw gas, with some guys passing triple digits. There's no other team I can think of that would be able to do that; almost all would have a softer thrower. Pittsburgh, for instance, would probably start three guys who couldn't break a window pane. The Rangers would have a few big arms, but not to the level of the Astros. The Dodgers? No, Don Sutton didn't throw hard. Neither did Fernando Valenzeula.

Ok, moving on.

8. Don't worry about the baseball team yet. Losing two out of three to Portland is not good. It's kind of embarrassing. But the Aggies also lost two out of three to Penn last year and it damaged them so badly they ended up in Omaha. Pitching tends to be ahead of hitting early on, and that's been the case so far. But A&M's starters were good this weekend, even if the home team was royally screwed by bad umpiring..

The bats are good. They have a track record. It'll just take a bit to get it all going. By the way, Tennessee and LSU also got hit with losses over the weekend, so if you're freaking out...don't.

9. Bryce Foster's recovery a huge plus for A&M. It's been about 18 weeks since Bryce Foster had surgery to repair his ACL, and he has already recovered to the point where he took part in the SEC indoor track & field championships over the weekend. That is, simply, remarkable -- especially considering his size. But Foster is a freak of nature, so maybe we should have expected this. He won't take part in spring practice, but he should be full go this summer for football, which is a big deal.

10. CTE remains a terrifying side-effect of football. I read a story on former Eagles WR and NFL Today co-host Irv Cross today that was terribly said. The lively and smart Cross spent the last years of his life in a paranoid, angry haze -- which was discovered to have been caused by Stage 4 CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).

In other words, Cross had suffered severe brain damage.

Boston University has a CTE center and has examined the brains of 376 former NFL players. Nearly 92% of them had CTE at the time of their deaths.

Football's a great sport. It's made for TV and fans love it. It's also violent and can make your brain into mush. If it's going to survive, organizations at all levels are going to have to continue to work to reduce the risk of traumatic brain injuries in the game. It's not possible to eliminate all of them, but when 92% of people examined had brain damage and you can make a clear link back to the game, that's terrifying. There's no other way to put it.







