1. This is going to be a weird spring. A&M is implementing a new offense, has multiple position coach changes on both sides of the ball, is missing several key players (mostly on the offensive line), is short-handed due to portal departures and about 20% of their practice fields are missing. Outside of that, everything's just copacetic. 2. Jimbo stepped back. At least, for one practice. But where he used to be one step behind the quarterbacks, hollering play calls and getting on players' cases when they screwed up, he wasn't Monday. He was well out of the way, frequently talking to other coaches while Bobby Petrino handled the operation of the offense. 3. There may be an angle to this move that we're missing. Yesterday's meeting with Jimbo was, from the media's perspective, downright hostile. Didn't have to be and shouldn't have been, but frequently good athletes and coaches look for an enemy to get themselves motivated. Last year, the A&M media criticized Jimbo a good bit, myself included. He didn't take well to it. He may be using that criticism as motivation to stay back and let Petrino run the offense so he can sit there and shove our proverbial noses in it, basically saying, "See? I told you could keep my hands off!" It's just a theory. I doubt he'd answer that question if I posed it to him.

LT Overton was one of many players who looked like they've slimmed down.

4. This is not what I was expecting, S&C-wise. Every year I mention guys who look like they've gotten bigger and stronger and get mocked for it. No worries on that this year; I don't think I saw anyone who looked like they were bigger than they were last season yesterday. In fact, there were a lot of guys who had slimmed down. Speed seems to be the focus of this effort, if I had to guess. But LT Overton, who you can see above, was one of several linemen who looked like they'd slimmed down considerably. He was listed at 280 last fall and is listed at 270 now. And Overton was, for his size, absolutely flying yesterday. And before you ask, he cannot play linebacker. But he wasn't the only one. Walter Nolen looked a lot slimmer; he's listed at 285 when he was 320 last year. Chris Russell looked thinner, and so did Demani Richardson. Shemar Turner is still listed at 300 pounds, but it's a different looking 300. 5. Gabe Dindy grabs your attention. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy didn't play last year, but was listed at 300 pounds. This spring, he's listed at 295 and looks like he's not only fully recovered, but in fantastic shape. Just from what little we saw yesterday, you could tell his burst was much better off the snap. He was running with the 2s yesterday, and a foursome of McKinnley Jackson, Nolen, Turner and Dindy could be very tough in the interior.



Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy looks like a mountain of a man.