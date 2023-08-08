This week, it's 10 Things I've noticed as the football team approaches the midpoint of training camp:

Conner Weigman and Max Johnson are off to strong starts to camp.

1. Weigman and Johnson are looking good

It shouldn't be surprise that Weigman looks better, as he gets the boost from being a true freshman with his head swimming (his description), but Johnson seems to be benefitting from the new scheme as well. Outside of the open practice, we haven't seen a ton, but both guys have been accurate and neither has really made a major mistake that we've seen.

2. Jimbo really has taken a step back

A&M's head coach is still looking closely at the offense and will holler if someone screws up, but the overall control of the operation has been with Bobby Petrino. Just like in the spring. So can we quit asking questions about who's calling the plays?

3. The line splits are a little bigger

What does this mean, besides the offensive linemen are a little farther apart? Maybe nothing. But it could also be an indication of some of the things that could be changing in the offense. It'll be easier for tackles to get out to block for sweeps or receiver screens, for instance. It's minutia, but still interesting all the same.

4. All three backs deserve playing time

I don't know what the gameplan will be for Amari Daniels, Le'Veon Moss and Rueben Owens, but from what we've seen, there's no reason all three shouldn't play. Daniels proved what he can do last year, Moss looks like he's taken a big step forward and Owens is just a special talent. All run a little bit differently, so there should be roles for all three of them.

5. The wideouts are even more legit than anticipated

Ok, we knew Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith, Noah Thomas and Moose Muhammad were good. But Stewart and Thomas have made strides since last season and Jahdae Walker has come in and looked like he's ready to play on day one at the FBS level (he was previously at Division II Grand Valley State). Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell, two true freshmen, may just need a little more time before they're impact players too.

6. We still don't know the makeup of the offensive line (but they look better anyway)

Unless Mark Nabou unseats Kam Dewberry or Bryce Foster -- unlikely, even though the coaching staff really likes Nabou -- the guard/center/guard trio is set with Dewberry, Foster and Layden Robinson. That's a solid trio. But until Deuce Fatheree gets back out the field, we're not sure who the tackles will be. It'll be two of the three of Fatheree, Trey Zuhn and Chase Bisontis, but who it'll be and where they'll play remains a question.

7. The defensive line will rotate a lot of players again

There's too much talent not to use, so it looks like certain players are being used in certain situations. They have a group of big guys to handle run situations; they have dedicated pass rushers and guys who are capable of doing both. It will be interesting to see who ends up getting the most playing time as the season develops, because there are many candidates to break out.

8. The linebacker lineup is coming together as expected

Right now, Chris Russell and Edgerrin Cooper are starting with Martrell Harris being the first guy up off the bench. Transfer JD Davis looks like he'll be the fourth guy in the two-deep to start the season, which will allow freshmen Taurean York, Daymion Sanford and Chantz Johnson time to develop.

9. The cornerback competition...isn't

When Tony Grimes and Sam McCall were added over the winter, the idea was that one of the two would start across from Tyreek Chappell and the other would be a key reserve. They may not be the case. Another ACC transfer, Josh DeBerry, has gotten a lot of playing time with the first team and true freshman Jayvon Thomas has worked worked with the 1s as well. Another freshman, Bravion Rogers, backed up Chappell on Sunday. Will this arrangement hold up? I would not be surprised if DeBerry starts opposite Chappell, but if Grimes and McCall aren't in the two-deep, that's both a huge disappointment and possibly an indication the Aggies have two really good young corners.

10. Depth still needed at safety