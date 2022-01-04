Here's the latest edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

1. Don't be fooled, the portal is not a sure way to success

We keep seeing player after player (at other programs) jumping into the transfer portal. For example, Ole Miss has had 15 go in since the end of the season. While it’s admirable to see players willing to gamble on themselves, it may not be the best idea. Just over 30% of players who have gone into the portal have found new landing spots, so it’s a serious risk. These guys are frequently getting bad advice or, in some cases, overvalue themselves. This is free agency and sometimes players don’t have the appeal they think they do. That’s just a cold reality.

Deyon Bouie showed elite skills at the Army All-American practice Monday. (Rivals.com)

2. Smoke? Got 'em

One player in the 2022 signing class who has kind of been overlooked, because he’s from out of state, is Smoke Bouie. He’s at the Army All-American game this week in San Antonio and he looks really good. His speed and coverage skills are absolutely elite.

3. White's COVID diagnosis a disappointment

I’ve been banging the drum for Enai White for months because I think one potential weakness for A&M next year would be the lack of a quality pass rusher. I thought he could be a better version of Tyree Johnson because it looked like he has an explosive first step. Watching drills today from the Alamodome confirmed it: he’s got that first step. And apparently, that was while dealing with COVID.

4. OU...sup?

The situation at Oklahoma has gone so bad so quickly it boggles the mind. Losing two 5-star QBs is positively Sumlin-esqe, but they’ve got other big time talent bailing out too. Is it because Brett Venables has made a seriously bad first impression, that Lincoln Riley was so influential or is it something else? I think it’s all three, and that something else is NIL. There have been concerns about OU’s money woes for a little while — there’s rumblings they and Texas are stuck in the Big 12 until 2025 because they can’t afford the buyout — and it’s possible the Sooners haven’t motivated their prominent alums to pony up the cash. So why would players stick around and play for a coach they didn’t sign with if they can get a better deal elsewhere? It sure seems like that’s a question some former Sooners are asking themselves.

5. Aggies doing what's necessary to keep their young coaching talent

If the Aggies do hire DJ Durkin (or someone else) look for Tyler Santucci to get a promotion to the “Co-“ role, even if there’s no doubt who’s in charge. Santucci was actually in more demand from other programs than Elijah Robinson was during the coaching merry go round, which shocked me. But the Aggies somehow have found a way to keep both extremely talented young assistants around.

6. Win-win

It’s a good A&M kept Santucci around because he’s getting a 5-star and two 4-stars. And it’s good for Santucci’s future prospects because he gets a 5-star and two 4-stars to add to his rotation.

7. Tight coverage

After seeing Bouie at work today, it looks like A&M is adding three outstanding cover corners in this class. When you can feel good about putting your corners out there on an island against opposing wideouts, you can do a lot more with your defense.

8. A message for the haters

All over the interwebs, there are people complaining about A&M's "blatant cheating" in 2022 recruiting and demanding retribution, revenge, whatever. My response: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Excuse me. What I meant to say was... HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! I just had a bit of a sniffle. This is what everyone wanted. You don't get to put the genie back in the bottle. And there is no "blatant cheating" in the era of NIL. There are no established rules! Bring it or not, it's each program's choice. But fans need to realize that mommy or the NCAA isn't going to come save them.

9. Aggie hoops may have something here

Marcus Williams hit the game winning 3 tonight. He's a sophomore. Henry Coleman had 23 points. He's a sophomore. Wade Taylor was dynamic at the point, and he's a true freshman. These guys are really good college players, but aren't NBA-ready. They could be around a couple of years and inflict some damage.

