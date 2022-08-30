10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending
Here's the last preseason edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!
This week, we'll pick 10 players who have to have big years if the Aggies are going to get to 10 wins (or more)...
1. QB Haynes King
This is an absolute no-brainer, of course. He's the starting quarterback, after all. But the Aggies need King not only to do damage with his arm (and limit mistakes), but with his legs as well. He brings an added dimension with his speed. If he performs at a high level, he can be a real problem for opposing defenses.
2. RB Devon Achane
Again, another clear choice. Achane could be the (is?) the most exciting player in college football. He can take it the house anytime he touches the ball. The Aggies plan to get him the ball not only as a back, but as a receiver as well. If he stays healthy, he should put up huge numbers.
3. WR Ainias Smith
A&M has a totally revamped receiver corps, except for one player: Smith. He's been the most dangerous threat among the Aggie wideouts the past couple of years, and they'll need all that and more. If other receivers can help him get more single coverage, he could put up big numbers.
4. WR Evan Stewart
Speaking of those receivers...Stewart immediately comes to mind as a threat who can take some attention away from Smith. The 5-star freshman has been remarkable since arriving on campus in the spring, and his agility and cutting ability may not be matched by anyone. If he keeps getting open (easily) when the plays start to matter, he could be a huge asset.
5. LT Trey Zuhn
You could pick any offensive linemen and not be wrong, but Zuhn is the only of the projected starters to have no playing experience. That's a little intimidating when you consider he'll be protecting the quarterback's blind side. Jimbo Fisher and Steve Addazio have a lot of faith in him and Zuhn has been unchallenged since day one of spring camp, so we'll see if he's up to the task.
6. Nickel Antonio Johnson
The obvious no-brainer on defense is Johnson, who may be the best player on the team regardless of position. Johnson can do it all and will likely be asked to do just that, as new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin could use him in many different ways. He's been projected as an All-American, and the Aggies are hoping he lives up to that billing.
7. DE Fadil Diggs
Not the best-known player on the defense, Diggs has become extremely important. After an excellent spring that carried into the summer, he's set to start. As a junior, he's one of the veterans of the group, so the Aggies will need him to lead by example.
8. LB Edgerrin Cooper
Cooper will be a full-time starter this year for the first time, but expectations are already sky-high for him. He had an outstanding second half of 2021 and has the speed to make plays anywhere on the field. A&M hopes he does just that this season.
9. CB Jaylon Jones
The Aggies have a lot of talented cornerbacks -- and a lot of them have gotten hurt over the course of the summer. Jones, who dealt with his own injury issues last season and in the spring, has come back with a vengeance after it seemed like his starting job could be in jeopardy. A&M not only needs him to return to his early 2021 form, but exceed it as he takes on high-caliber SEC wideouts.
10. PK Caden Davis
Very quietly, Seth Small became one of A&M's most reliable kickers in program history. He's gone now, and Davis replaces him. With a huge leg, Davis can hit field goals from 50 yards or more with ease; the only question is how accurate he'll be. Considering the chances are good a game will come down to that strong right leg, the Aggies have their fingers crossed that he'll be very accurate.