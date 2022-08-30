Here's the last preseason edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

Veteran wideout Ainias Smith has to have a big season for the Aggies.

This week, we'll pick 10 players who have to have big years if the Aggies are going to get to 10 wins (or more)...

Haynes King has a lot of pressure on him going into the season.

1. QB Haynes King

This is an absolute no-brainer, of course. He's the starting quarterback, after all. But the Aggies need King not only to do damage with his arm (and limit mistakes), but with his legs as well. He brings an added dimension with his speed. If he performs at a high level, he can be a real problem for opposing defenses.

2. RB Devon Achane

Again, another clear choice. Achane could be the (is?) the most exciting player in college football. He can take it the house anytime he touches the ball. The Aggies plan to get him the ball not only as a back, but as a receiver as well. If he stays healthy, he should put up huge numbers.

3. WR Ainias Smith

A&M has a totally revamped receiver corps, except for one player: Smith. He's been the most dangerous threat among the Aggie wideouts the past couple of years, and they'll need all that and more. If other receivers can help him get more single coverage, he could put up big numbers.

4. WR Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart has wowed since arriving on campus.

Speaking of those receivers...Stewart immediately comes to mind as a threat who can take some attention away from Smith. The 5-star freshman has been remarkable since arriving on campus in the spring, and his agility and cutting ability may not be matched by anyone. If he keeps getting open (easily) when the plays start to matter, he could be a huge asset.

5. LT Trey Zuhn

You could pick any offensive linemen and not be wrong, but Zuhn is the only of the projected starters to have no playing experience. That's a little intimidating when you consider he'll be protecting the quarterback's blind side. Jimbo Fisher and Steve Addazio have a lot of faith in him and Zuhn has been unchallenged since day one of spring camp, so we'll see if he's up to the task.

6. Nickel Antonio Johnson

The obvious no-brainer on defense is Johnson, who may be the best player on the team regardless of position. Johnson can do it all and will likely be asked to do just that, as new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin could use him in many different ways. He's been projected as an All-American, and the Aggies are hoping he lives up to that billing.

7. DE Fadil Diggs

Fadil Diggs has become an important part of the defensive line.

Not the best-known player on the defense, Diggs has become extremely important. After an excellent spring that carried into the summer, he's set to start. As a junior, he's one of the veterans of the group, so the Aggies will need him to lead by example.

8. LB Edgerrin Cooper

Cooper will be a full-time starter this year for the first time, but expectations are already sky-high for him. He had an outstanding second half of 2021 and has the speed to make plays anywhere on the field. A&M hopes he does just that this season.

9. CB Jaylon Jones

The Aggies have a lot of talented cornerbacks -- and a lot of them have gotten hurt over the course of the summer. Jones, who dealt with his own injury issues last season and in the spring, has come back with a vengeance after it seemed like his starting job could be in jeopardy. A&M not only needs him to return to his early 2021 form, but exceed it as he takes on high-caliber SEC wideouts.

10. PK Caden Davis

Caden Davis has the leg to hit field goals from a long way away.