1. The freshmen on defense have already exceeded normal expectations. The expectations for this bunch were extremely high, which is fair, considering their rankings. But they combined for 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks -- which really doesn't even begin to properly account for the havoc they caused. Wait until they actually figure out the college game.

2. The speed is finally there. With Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart and Yulkeith Brown, the Aggies have the ability to stretch the field in a way they haven't in the past.

3. There's more to come on offense. I think that, as Chris Marshall, Donovan Green and Jake Johnson get more playing time, the options for Haynes King will expand. Marshall, especially, will probably get more time and targets starting this week.

4. When will the offensive line show improvement? Maybe this week? In 2020, it took a veteran group a week to really figure their stuff out. Last year, it took a month (and two losses), but that also had to do with injuries and a major shuffle to the line. This year is somewhere in between those two, but getting Bryce Foster back should help. But this bunch now has a game under their belts and will have a full week of practice, so improvement absolutely should be expected.

5. The Joneses have to keep up. Jaylon Jones will be back this week, and he'll add to what looks like an already stacked corner group. I mean, I said that before the season started, but after seeing them all play, it looks even more so. Now he's got to find a way to get in there and win his snaps back. Will he? Probably. But would I keep rotating the four we saw last weekend? I would. And when Myles Jones comes back, they'll be able to rotate three pairs of SEC-capable corners.

6. Recruiting isn't done for this week. I expect one major commitment tomorrow, and may be another by week's end. So that will be fun.

7. It's only one game, but... A&M is currently second in the nation in 3rd down conversion percentage defense. Appalachian State is 122nd.

8. The D-tackle corps also gets nastier Saturday. McKinnley Jackson will return after missing last week. So he goes in with Isaiah Raikes, who looked great last week, and Shemar Turner and Walter Nolen, who were both jaw-droppingly good. Have fun trying to run up the middle.

9. Chris Russell was quietly effective Saturday, and that's huge. The Aggies have been on the hunt for that third linebacker, and Russell proved he's it. He even started ahead of Andre White, who responded by having a great game off the bench. Russell tied for a team-high with 5 tackles and did exactly what he was supposed to. If White is ok, the Aggies seem to have a trio of linebackers they can rely on.

10. Fadil Diggs. Learn the name. That's more for other teams than you readers, but all the same. The junior also had 5 tackles and he was the one guy who didn't come off the field much up front. Jimbo Fisher and DJ Durkin believe strongly in him, and he showed why with his work Saturday. He was even effective as a standup pass rusher, something he just started doing last week.