Having Antonio Johnson well away from the line of scrimmage may not be the best thing.

1. ProFootballFocus scores for week 2, offense

Matthew Wykoff, 73.3 Donovan Green, 70.4 Aki Ogunbiyi, 63.4 Ainias Smith, 62.7 Trey Zuhn, 62.1 Devon Achane, 60.2 Yulkeith Brown, 56.5 Chase Lane, 54 Haynes King, 53.9 Evan Stewart, 53.8 Chris Marshall, 52.9 Layden Robinson, 45.5 Reuben Fatheree, 34.8

2. PFF scores for Week 2, defense

Tarian Lee, 83.4 Antonio Johnson, 69.8 Tunmise Adeleye, 66.6 Albert Regis, 65.7 Chris Russell, 64.5 Denver Harris, 61.7 Edgerrin Cooper, 61.7 Demani Richardson, 59.8 Tyreek Chappell, 59.1 Jarred Kerr, 57.8 Fadil Diggs, 53.7 Isaiah Raikes, 52.5 Jardin Gilbert, 52 Shemar Turner, 51.8 LT Overton, 49.8 Shemar Stewart, 43.7 Deuce Harmon, 42.4 Anthony Lucas, 38.8

3. Bottom scores highlight problems A&M's facing

We knew that the offensive line was performing poorly, but to see the two guys that were supposed to be the anchors of the line with such anemic scores is terrifying. And in Fatheree’s case, it’s not really disputable. I didn’t see it at the time, but he was physically tossed aside on Haynes King’s sack and fumble. King never had a chance. That should not happen. Ever.

4. Kids learning the hard way

It’s not as surprising to see the low scores for the freshmen defensive linemen, but it’s still disappointing. They’re going to have growing pains, so maybe it’s to be expected. But to see Fadil Diggs with a low score like that is really discouraging. But how can you argue it? Appalachian State did what it wanted to when it needed to.

5. Hurry back

The Aggies really need three players back this weekend, more than any: Bryce Foster, Walter Nolen and McKinnley Jackson. As it turned out, the last two were the ones most missed on Saturday. A&M really lacked explosiveness in the middle and Jackson and Nolen are the guys most likely to provide it. When Albert Regis plays 48 snaps, that’s not good. He’s a high energy guy and a bunch of snaps wears him down. But in key situations, it was a tired Regis and equally tired Shemar Turner in the middle. The big deal for the defensive tackles this year was supposed to be depth, but when two of your anchors aren’t out there, depth goes right out the window.

6. Keep the Joneses

Depth has been an issue at corner, too. Missing both Joneses has become a much bigger issue that you’d have thought. Deuce Harmon got the start on the outside this weekend, something I did not think I’d see with the assembled crew they have. I figured he was going to be a nickel moving forward. Again, smaller guy, wore down, and it hurt later in the game.

7. That's not the game plan

The Aggies only ran 39 offensive plays on Saturday, which is just abysmal. No sugar-coating that. But even worse, they only ran the ball 14 times. When A&M has won games under Jimbo Fisher, they have ground it out, taken time off the clock and wore opponents out. Either they’ve gotten away from that or they’re incapable of doing it. Either way, it’s a bad situation.

8. After burning last week's...

One thing that I think will definitely happen on Saturday is that we’ll see a different kind of offensive game plan. I’m not exactly sure what it’ll look like, but it won’t look like Saturday’s. Then again, I’m still not sure what kind of offense that was, outside of train wreck. It didn’t look like anything we’ve seen.

9. Youth is being served

One thing of note from Saturday was that Chris Marshall has already moved in as WR4. He had 18 snaps, trailing only Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith and Chase Lane. Lane only had three more snaps than Marshall did. The changing of the guard is well underway at wideout.

