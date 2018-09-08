Here are 10 things to watch in this evening's game between Texas A&M and No. 2 Clemson:

Can the Aggies get Jace Sternberger going tonight?

1. What will A&M to do to frustrate Clemson's defensive front?

You've heard it beaten to death all week: Clemson's got one of the best defensive fronts of all time. The Aggies looked far better up front last week than they did at any point last year, but that's not going to be enough. Look for the Aggies to use TE Trevor Wood a lot more this weekend, work to the edges and use misdirection (look for Roshauud Paul) to get them moving around and wear them down.

2. Will the familiarity of A&M's staff with Clemson help?

It can't hurt, that's for sure. Remember, it's not just Jimbo Fisher that's played Dabo Swinney a lot; Mike Elko dealt with them at Wake Forest too. Clemson didn't show much against Furman, but they already have a good idea of what to expect. Whether they can stop it is another question.

3. How will A&M's defensive front do?

Justin Madubuike and the front must handle business tonight.

A&M's front four may be the most underrated unit going right now. Clemson likes to spread you out and then run it up the gut, so that means Daylon Mack, Justin Madubuike and company will have to hold their own and keep Travis Etienne looking for other options outside. Having Kingsley Keke at defensive end may have been a measure for the SEC West, but it has the potential to be important tonight too.

4. Can Landis Durham get pressure on the QB?

A lot rests on Landis Durham's shoulders.

The Aggies will blitz. A lot. There's no doubt about that. But for it to work right, Landis Durham's going to have to get into the backfield too. LT Mitch Hyatt is big, he's strong and an All-American talent. Durham's got the speed and a better skill set than he gets credit for. Will that be enough?

5. Will Jace Sternberger get busy?

Clemson has a nice secondary, but their safeties are a little inexperienced in terms of starts. Sternberger has already proven he can mess with defenses, so can A&M afford to get him out there in the pattern and get him the ball?

6. What will Kellen Mond do for an encore?

Kellen Mond handled his business last week.

Kellen Mond completed 68% of his passes, threw 2 TDs, was accurate and didn't make any bad decisions last week. Against Northwestern State. This is a different breed of cat. The Aggies are going to need him to play at a high level again as a passer AND use his feet tonight.

7. What's Tray Williams got for an encore?

Williams went for 240 yards and 3 TD last weekend against an overmatched Demons team. The Tigers are going to be looking to shut him down. He's going to have to make some plays on his own. Can he do it and keep the Aggie offense rolling?

8. Can A&M's linebackers control the edges?

Clemson, with Kyle Bryant especially, likes to use RPO elements. Bryant will take off and run east-west, and sometimes he'll throw. Sometimes he won't. Tyrel Dodson and Anthony Hines will have to attack up the field and slow that down.

9. How much will we see of Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence is a 5-star true freshman and he's already shown signs he's a superstar. Bryant will start and I think he'll get the majority of the snaps, but Lawrence can really sling the ball. If he's given time, he likes to get the ball deep to his outside receivers.

10. Will the weather and the 12th Man make a difference?