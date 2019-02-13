During his post-National Signing Day press conference, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he and his coaching staff were no longer putting players in specific boxes when it comes to positions.

Justin Madubuike may be the only consistent piece in a rotating front seven.

"If you look at the game today, it's such a situational game. It's just like basketball; basketball doesn't have positions anymore. People can play inside, outside, post up and shoot. (Football's) really evolving into that. Guys have to be versatile in the mental abilities and their physical abilities," he said.

The 2018 Aggies certainly showed some of that versatility, especially with Kingsley Keke playing defensive end one play and defensive tackle the next. Later in the season, Landis Durham began to move inside in pass rushing downs to give A&M another look. In 2019, versatility certainly appears to be the order of the day for the defensive front seven.

With the addition of DeMarvin Leal, Adarious Jones and Derek Hunter to the roster, along with sophomore Bobby Brown (14 tackles, 1 TFL in 2018), the Aggies now have a number of players who can play the hybrid role Keke did last year. All three are as big, if not bigger than, the 285 pounds Keke played at last fall. Depending on the situation, the Aggies now have the ability to go big, go bigger or go fast up front. The base lineup isn’t set now, but we have a good idea of how it will probably look. Tyree Johnson (14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 2018) will likely take Durham’s spot, with some combination of Leal, Brown or maybe Micheal Clemons (19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack in 2017) playing the big DE role Keke did. Justin Madubuike (40 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks in 2018) and Jayden Peevy (9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 2018) seem pretty well set at tackle. If A&M wants to go big in what they would think is a run situation, Johnson can come off the field and Brown or Leal can replace him (with the other staying on the opposite side). It’s also possible Max Wright (3 tackles, .5 TFL) steps on in this kind of situation. If it’s 2nd or 3rd and long, one of the bigger ends could slide inside to replace Peevy. It’s hard to imagine Madubuike coming off the field. Then Johnson and Jeremiah Martin (1 tackle in 2018), two of the faster ends, can rush the passer on the edges. With the ability to rotate so many big guys at end of tackle, Mike Elko can keep his players fresher and more prepared for designated situations. Being able to move guys like Brown, Leal and Hunter inside also helps cover what may be a potential shortcoming, and that’s depth at tackle. There are no certainties at backup right now.

How the defensive line could look in given situations

BIG: DE — Bobby Brown/DeMarvin Leal/Derek Hunter DT — Justin Madubuike DT — Jayden Peevy DE — one of three mentioned above, or Micheal Clemons/Max Wright

Base: DE— Brown/Leal/Clemons DT — Madubuike DT— Peevy DE — Tyree Johnson

Fast: DE — Jeremiah Martin/Clemons DT — Madubuike DT — Brown/Leal DE — Johnson/Tyree Wilson

Linebackers capable of moving around as well

Buddy Johnson started at all three linebacker positions in 2018.