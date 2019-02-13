2019 defense to feature flexibility
During his post-National Signing Day press conference, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said he and his coaching staff were no longer putting players in specific boxes when it comes to positions.
"If you look at the game today, it's such a situational game. It's just like basketball; basketball doesn't have positions anymore. People can play inside, outside, post up and shoot. (Football's) really evolving into that. Guys have to be versatile in the mental abilities and their physical abilities," he said.
The 2018 Aggies certainly showed some of that versatility, especially with Kingsley Keke playing defensive end one play and defensive tackle the next. Later in the season, Landis Durham began to move inside in pass rushing downs to give A&M another look. In 2019, versatility certainly appears to be the order of the day for the defensive front seven.
With the addition of DeMarvin Leal, Adarious Jones and Derek Hunter to the roster, along with sophomore Bobby Brown (14 tackles, 1 TFL in 2018), the Aggies now have a number of players who can play the hybrid role Keke did last year. All three are as big, if not bigger than, the 285 pounds Keke played at last fall. Depending on the situation, the Aggies now have the ability to go big, go bigger or go fast up front.
The base lineup isn’t set now, but we have a good idea of how it will probably look. Tyree Johnson (14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 2018) will likely take Durham’s spot, with some combination of Leal, Brown or maybe Micheal Clemons (19 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack in 2017) playing the big DE role Keke did. Justin Madubuike (40 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks in 2018) and Jayden Peevy (9 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack in 2018) seem pretty well set at tackle.
If A&M wants to go big in what they would think is a run situation, Johnson can come off the field and Brown or Leal can replace him (with the other staying on the opposite side). It’s also possible Max Wright (3 tackles, .5 TFL) steps on in this kind of situation.
If it’s 2nd or 3rd and long, one of the bigger ends could slide inside to replace Peevy. It’s hard to imagine Madubuike coming off the field. Then Johnson and Jeremiah Martin (1 tackle in 2018), two of the faster ends, can rush the passer on the edges.
With the ability to rotate so many big guys at end of tackle, Mike Elko can keep his players fresher and more prepared for designated situations. Being able to move guys like Brown, Leal and Hunter inside also helps cover what may be a potential shortcoming, and that’s depth at tackle. There are no certainties at backup right now.
How the defensive line could look in given situations
BIG: DE — Bobby Brown/DeMarvin Leal/Derek Hunter
DT — Justin Madubuike
DT — Jayden Peevy
DE — one of three mentioned above, or Micheal Clemons/Max Wright
Base: DE— Brown/Leal/Clemons
DT — Madubuike
DT— Peevy
DE — Tyree Johnson
Fast: DE — Jeremiah Martin/Clemons
DT — Madubuike
DT — Brown/Leal
DE — Johnson/Tyree Wilson
Linebackers capable of moving around as well
A&M also wanted to snag linebackers capable of playing the two positions on the field most of the time, middle and SAM linebacker. Looking at the roster, the only two linebackers that don’t seem like they could play multiple positions at linebacker are Ikenna Okeke (Rover) and RJ Orebo (stand up pass rusher for now).
Buddy Johnson (27 tackles, 5 TFL, .5 sacks) could play Rover again, or he could move to SAM. He also played in the middle a good bit last year. Anthony Hines (33 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble in 2017) seems set at MIKE, but he nearly took the Rover job last year before he was injured. Andre White and Chris Russell have the ability to play outside, even if they may fit better in the middle; Kesbun Brown and Tarian Lee seem like outside backers, but Brown, especially, has experience in the middle. Aaron Hansford seems to be an outside backer, but will that be the case? He’ll be a fascinating one to watch.
The idea is that A&M will be able to play a lot of guys at a lot of positions with minimal drop off. They seem to be assembling a talent base capable of doing that. It allows them to stay in a comfort zone, even if their lineups could potentially throw opponents off guard.