2019 NFL Draft Has Arrived - Path to the Draft
AggieYell highlights the Aggies 2019 draft process - Path to the Draft
On the eve of the #NFLDraft, your Aggies send thanks to @TAMU and the #12thMan for all the support.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/0N0IUHTrm5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 25, 2019
Shreveport ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL @donlwilson6's path to the #NFLDraft. #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/a4NORdeiHk— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 24, 2019
Kingfisher ➡️ @norsemen_fb ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL @_Jstern's path to the #NFLDraft. #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/TpsxYVjVA9— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 24, 2019
Best friends since high school, #NFLDraft hopeful Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) and William Gawlas will always have each other's backs. 💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Me92XyzcxC— NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2019
H-Town ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL @TrayveonW's path to the #NFLDraft. #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0x235I8LOf— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 24, 2019
Lufkin ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL @Erik_McCoy_73's path to the #NFLDraft. #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4xanddqvFE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 23, 2019
Gladewater ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL @DaylonMack's path to the #NFLDraft. #NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/c9deoMq7GL— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 22, 2019
Richmond ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL@BucketsAll_Day's path to the #NFLDraft.#NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/SSM0rCXJN0— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 22, 2019
Franklin ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL@tdots25's path to the #NFLDraft.#NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/wbvi6dI6xd— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 21, 2019
H-Town ➡️ @TAMU ➡️ @NFL@OtaroAlaka's path to the #NFLDraft.#NFLAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ziAf0wDcGx— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 21, 2019
My brotha my brotha !!! Let’s gooo https://t.co/zeuCXwmT5m— Armani Watts (@GGPR_BANGER5) April 24, 2019
As u get closer & closer to your dream your goal your needs and your purpose please believe the enemy will try everything it can to distract,discourage & destroy u and it. Keep your eyes on Jesus. Focus. #Truth— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) April 24, 2019
Wish you the best bro @OtaroAlaka way to rep falls https://t.co/AGnID1Lqie— Paytonnn⚽️ (@paytonsalinas3) April 23, 2019
Best player hands down to ever come out of the CyFalls Football program https://t.co/qsfUzxRKmS— Eric stevelman (@StevelmanEric) April 22, 2019
These are the athletes that you root for no matter what jersey they wear.— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) April 24, 2019
If you're having a bad day, this will most certainly turn it around. Gig 'em, @tdots25. https://t.co/PTzj6ayiqe
Tyrel and William became Best Buddies during their sophomore year at Centennial H.S. Proud to see their friendship featured by the @NFL! 🏈— Best Buddies (@bestbuddies) April 24, 2019
Good luck to @tdots25 during the #NFLDraft 🙌 William and we have your back. https://t.co/VSf5qHc9XJ
We’re excited to watch as @tdots25 brings the #InclusionRevolution to the @NFL this season! #NFLDraft #UnifiedGeneration https://t.co/yuTRNegxns— Special Olympics (@SpecialOlympics) April 24, 2019
T Dot!!! Great teammate and makes the locker room better! Someone’s team is going to get really lucky! Great on and off the field! https://t.co/NKmjTRHEAX— THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) April 23, 2019
This relationship helped me through college & hard times throughout my life. He makes me feel comfortable. I love you Willy ❤️ https://t.co/XaQczgcQwJ— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) April 23, 2019
Excited for my 615 guys I competed or played with in the Hs and college level! rivals @tdots25 and @emanuelhall proud of y’all boys and how you changed the culture at centennial, mizzou, Tamu ✊🏾 y’all some dogs! Glad u have the opportunity in TN to change ur families lives!— Rashaan Gaulden (@Gmoney_7era) April 23, 2019
Back in town. 👀 S/o to the 2 🐐’s @Erik_McCoy_73 & @BucketsAll_Day for stopping by to catch up. Episode drops tomorrow💰 pic.twitter.com/UdvZiMB831— The Justin Dunning Podcast 🎙 (@JDunningPodcast) March 8, 2019
👍🏾Great today having @BucketsAll_Day back in #TheStation after a great @seniorbowl and a great @NFL Combine! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qELuoJgiem— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) March 7, 2019
A look at @BucketsAll_Day's #NFLCombine 📈#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mOXzgFjcuq— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 4, 2019
Top official 40 times by interior D-linemen at #NFLCombine:— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 3, 2019
1. Quinnen Williams, @AlabamaFTBL, 4.83
2. Jerry Tillery, @NDFootball, 4.93
3. Kingsley Keke, @AggieFootball, 4.95
t4. Khalen Saunders, @WIUfootball, 5.01
t4. Renell Wren, @ASUFootball, 5.01
Super fast, athletic group of interior D-linemen here at #NFLCombine. First time through 40, nothing higher than 5.25, three under 4.9 (Givens 4.85; Kingsley 4.87; Q. Williams 4.87).— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 3, 2019
Most impressive:
Dexter Lawrence 5.03 at 342 lbs
Daylon Mack 5.06/336
Quinnen Williams 4.87/303 pic.twitter.com/DnPLRaF3gJ
Draft week finally here! Been a long time coming! Excited for this next chapter!!! #DraftWeek #LeagueBound #NFL pic.twitter.com/jFi1mHsUD7— THEE MACK TRUCK (@DaylonMack) April 22, 2019
Detailed breakdown from @gregcosell on the route running skills of Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger. Create leverage & separate to the ball. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/dNCrLqF1ER— Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 18, 2019
My Goodluck Charm ❤️ I Love You Reveille @reveille https://t.co/PXv83nFP1L— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) January 2, 2019
The journey..... @AggieFootball @NFLDraft #NFLDRAFT pic.twitter.com/yCXXtvbjO2— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) April 25, 2019
A&M RB @TrayveonW is on the list https://t.co/VhHQHaqe04— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) April 24, 2019
@TrayveonW is taking a little of where he’s been to where he’s going...and he is going far. From CE King HS in Houston to becoming the SEC rushing leader for @AggieFootball now the NFL awaits! Who do you think adds him to their arsenal next week?! pic.twitter.com/LS85tlz5bX— Andrew Hancock (@HancockPhoto) April 18, 2019