AggieYell - 2020 Report Card: DT

The Aggies looked to their defensive tackle to help control their opponents' running games, which they did very well -- A&M ended fifth in the nation in rush defense. But they got a whole lot more than that.

Brown had an All-SEC season and was the first Aggie to have sacks in six straight games since Damontre Moore in 2012. For large periods of the season, he was simply un-blockable. His effort and production will be missed this upcoming campaign as he moves on to the NFL.

Peevy had been highly productive when given a chance as a backup in past seasons and put up numbers in his first year as a starter. He didn't rank up the stat totals Brown did, but was still very disruptive. He was the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week after A&M's win at Mississippi State. He decided to take advantage of the extra college season offered to him and will be back next year -- accompanied with even higher expectations.

Jackson was a player A&M really wanted at the end of the 2020 class and he rewarded them immediately. The true freshman became the third player in the rotation and ended up with a Freshman All-SEC nod. He was an impact player on the basis of his size and strength alone; this year, with a lot more offseason work under his belt, he is expected to replace Brown in the starting lineup.

Hunter was a solid, if unspectacular, fourth tackle who ended up playing as much on offense as a short-yardage tight end as he did on defense later in the season. He's slated to stay on offense in 2021 as an offensive lineman.

Raikes played a little bit last year but, if the season started tomorrow, he would likely be the third defensive tackle in the rotation. But he'll have plenty of competition if he wants to secure that role between now and late August.