AggieYell - 2020 report card: Offensive line

The stats are both impressive and remarkable, if you remember how ineffective the same group was in 2019: fifth in the nation in sacks allowed with just 7; third nationally in both third down conversions and time of possession; sixth in the nation for tackles for loss allowed. They were first in the SEC in all of these categories save for third down conversions, and were second in rushing and fourth in total offense.

Individually, the offensive line also showed amazing improvement. Dan Moore was a liability in 2019; in 2020, he was a solid protector of Kellen Mond's blind side. He was a force in the running game and showed he was capable of handling elite speed rushers in 2020, which translated into an invitation to the Senior Bowl and a likely selection in the NFL Draft.

Kenyon Green was the youngest and most talented member of the group and put together an All-American season. Green battered opponents all season, his first at left guard, and made for a great combination on the left side with Moore. He didn't give up a sack all season. The only critique for his work could be a handful of holding penalties, but otherwise he was a truly elite lineman.

In his first full season as a starter, Ryan McCollum brought stability to the middle of the line. Not the most physically gifted lineman, McCollum's smarts and technique made him a very capable leader of the line. His savvy and calm demeanor will be missed.

Jared Hocker found a home at right guard in 2020. He was a solid run blocker and turned into one of the better pulling guards in the country. Like Moore, his play improved significantly in his senior season.

Carson Green probably played at the highest consistent level of any of the seniors. He had the highest ProFootballFocus grade of the linemen and controlled opponents on the right side of the Aggie offensive line. He went from a good run blocker to an excellent one and became an upper-level pass blocker as well. Like Moore, he was vastly better against speed rushers in 2020 than he was the year before.

The only player outside of the five starters to see any real playing time was Layden Robinson, who came in for Hocker on a few occasions (primary against South Carolina). The redshirt freshman put in a dominating performance against the Gamecocks, flattening South Carolina defensive linemen as the Aggies blew USC out in the second half. It was enough for the coaching staff to think Robinson and Kenyon Green can serve as the anchors of a revamped line in 2021.



