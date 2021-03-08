AggieYell - 2020 report card: S/Nickel

Like the team as a whole, the safeties started the season in a bit of a disappointing fashion, then turned it on after the Florida game to end the year as a very capable unit. With everyone returning for 2021, expectations should be even higher for the coming season.

O’Neal was emblematic of the group, struggling against Alabama and being beaten badly on a pair of touchdown passes against Florida with a couple of personal fouls thrown in. But after that, he became a solid performer in the back end of the defense, ending the season third on the team in tackles and leading the team in interceptions. His in-your-face demeanor can still get him in trouble — see the personal foul in the Orange Bowl — but he developed into a capable SEC starter by the end of the 2020 season.

Richardson only played in eight games last season and was hampered by injuries for much of the year, but still put in another good campaign. But it wasn’t great and he didn’t take the step forward to All-SEC status that some had expected. Still, he’s the best safety on the team and making that leap wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays healthy all year.

Carper was valuable beyond his stat line last season, serving as the primary backup at both safety positions. He was a steady performer who did everything that was asked of him, and was rewarded by consistent playing time over the course of the season.

When the Aggies went to three safety sets after midseason, Johnson was frequently the third safety on the field. The true freshman impressed the coaching staff with his speed and coverage skills and spent time at both nickel and the regular safety slot. His playing time will likely continue to increase in 2021.

Young continued to struggle with freakish arm injuries, missing three games last season after falling on his arm early in the game against Alabama. He was solid against the run, but was frequently replaced on passing downs. The former 5-star will go into the season as the starter, but a lot more will be expected of him.

Williams got on the field quite a bit at midseason, especially when Young and Richardson were out. He didn’t play badly, and picked up his first sack against Mississippi State. He’s got his work cut out for him when it comes to finding more playing time this season, though.

Morris played a lot early in the season and started when Young was out, but saw his time diminish as the year went on and Johnson began to take his snaps. He may not be as fast or big as some of the other nickels, but he still has a knack to find the ball and doesn’t make many mistake