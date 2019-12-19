2021 recruiting preview
With early NSD in the bag and nearly all of the 2020 class done, we can start looking into 2021. This is class where I see A&M getting kids that keep the program at the top level. The 2019 and 2020 are what get you to a top level. 2021 is about maintaining top performance, so here is where A&M is at for each position and what is needed at each one.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news