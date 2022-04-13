3 days, 3 commits

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Thomas had been considered an Aggie lean for the past couple of weeks, but he made has commitment official with a Twitter post around noon central time.

The Aggies now have six commits for 2023, and all five of its position players are 4-stars according to Rivals.com. All six players currently committed hail from the Lone Star State.

Thomas chose the Aggies over a massive offer list, which included Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas. He's the second 4-star corner to commit in as many days, following La Grange's Bravion Rogers, who committed Tuesday.

"Relentless" is not a term you usually associate with a corner, but in Thomas's case, it just seems to fit. He's a maximum effort guy who never quits on a play on either side of the ball.

As far as being a corner goes, he's really good in man coverage. He changes direction very well and has extremely quick feet. He can flip his hips, turn and run with a receiver easily.

Thomas has really good lower body strength, which you can see by the way he runs through tacklers and over some defenders on punt returns. That will serve him well in college as he tries to jam and get physical with taller wide receivers.

Thomas has the speed, quickness and anticipation you want in a corner, but he also tackles well. In his highlights, he comes up and puts several solid licks on offensive players, but it's not with just one shoulder like he's showing off. He hits hard, wraps and takes them to the ground.

For the second time in as many days, the Aggies picked up a quality cornerback prospect. With Jaylon Jones, Denver Harris, Bobby Taylor, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Tyreek Chappell, Smoke Bouie and now Bravion Rogers and Thomas, the Aggies are putting together a remarkably deep and talented cornerback group opponents are not going to want to face.