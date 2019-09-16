3 Questions as Prince Hits the Portal
Attrition at running back was a near certainty for Texas A&M. But the timing of Deneric Prince's decision to move on still comes as a surprise.
Two sources have told AggieYell.com that Prince, a 3-star recruit who part of the Aggies’ 2018 signing class, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday. The move comes two days after Prince did not get on the field during A&M’s 62-3 rout of Lamar.
Does this change the team's plans for 2019?
Not really. Prince only played in a couple of games last year and was behind Jashaun Corbin, Isaiah Spiller, Jacob Kibodi and Cordarrian Richardson on the depth chart. Even with Corbin’s season-ending injury, that was not enough for Prince to see the field. Odds are he wouldn’t have barring another injury, and it’s possible he only traveled to Clemson because Kibodi was out.
How much does this hurt?
Even if he wasn’t playing, the timing isn’t good for A&M. They had already lost two backs, in Corbin and Vernon Jackson, for the year. Now, they’re down to three scholarship running backs for the remainder of 2019. While that wouldn’t necessarily mean Prince was going to see the field, another injury at running back will leave the Aggies dangerously thin.
Does this change the plan for 2020 recruiting?
With Jackson’s future still in doubt and attrition a near certainty anyway, the Aggies were likely to take two running backs in the 2020 class. This move basically ensures it. A&M already has one in 3-star Donte Jackson and is still in the hunt for several other bigtime backs. The most likely remaining targets are 4-stars Daniyel Ngata and EJ Smith, but the Aggies are also still in the mix for 5-star Zach Evans and are still doing their due diligence with longtime Oklahoma commit Jace McClellan. Fort Bend Marshall speedster Devon Achane would be used in multiple roles, so he wouldn’t really be designated as a “running back”. He’d be used all over the field should he come to A&M.