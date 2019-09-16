Attrition at running back was a near certainty for Texas A&M. But the timing of Deneric Prince's decision to move on still comes as a surprise.

Deneric Prince will look elsewhere for playing time.

Two sources have told AggieYell.com that Prince, a 3-star recruit who part of the Aggies’ 2018 signing class, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday. The move comes two days after Prince did not get on the field during A&M’s 62-3 rout of Lamar.

Does this change the team's plans for 2019?

Not really. Prince only played in a couple of games last year and was behind Jashaun Corbin, Isaiah Spiller, Jacob Kibodi and Cordarrian Richardson on the depth chart. Even with Corbin’s season-ending injury, that was not enough for Prince to see the field. Odds are he wouldn’t have barring another injury, and it’s possible he only traveled to Clemson because Kibodi was out.

How much does this hurt?

Even if he wasn’t playing, the timing isn’t good for A&M. They had already lost two backs, in Corbin and Vernon Jackson, for the year. Now, they’re down to three scholarship running backs for the remainder of 2019. While that wouldn’t necessarily mean Prince was going to see the field, another injury at running back will leave the Aggies dangerously thin.

Does this change the plan for 2020 recruiting?