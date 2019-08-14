30 players, 30 days: Mann returns as the best in the business
AggieYell.com continues its series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2019 success with number 13, punter Braden Mann.
Class: Senior
Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds
2018 stats: 51.0 yard average on 50 punts; Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter; unanimous first team All-American; SEC Special Teams Player of the Year
What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: Close to last year would be great. It was only the best single season by a punter in collegiate history.
Why he’s number 13 on the list: Because we underrated him? Most punters are useful assets if they’re good; Mann is a weapon. He routinely flips the field and can turn a difficult situation for the Aggies into bad field position for their opponents. He’s simply the best in the business -- and he even forces fumbles on the occasional bad punt.