Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2018 stats: 51.0 yard average on 50 punts; Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter; unanimous first team All-American; SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: Close to last year would be great. It was only the best single season by a punter in collegiate history.

Why he’s number 13 on the list: Because we underrated him? Most punters are useful assets if they’re good; Mann is a weapon. He routinely flips the field and can turn a difficult situation for the Aggies into bad field position for their opponents. He’s simply the best in the business -- and he even forces fumbles on the occasional bad punt.



