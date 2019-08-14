News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 10:38:13 -0500') }} football Edit

30 players, 30 days: Mann returns as the best in the business

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals
Publisher

AggieYell.com continues its series on the 30 players most important to Texas A&M football's 2019 success with number 13, punter Braden Mann.

Qkp1pu0fo8hwkpwt07zs
Braden Mann enters 2019 as the nation's best punter.

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds

2018 stats: 51.0 yard average on 50 punts; Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s best punter; unanimous first team All-American; SEC Special Teams Player of the Year

What the Aggies are hoping for from him in 2019: Close to last year would be great. It was only the best single season by a punter in collegiate history.

Why he’s number 13 on the list: Because we underrated him? Most punters are useful assets if they’re good; Mann is a weapon. He routinely flips the field and can turn a difficult situation for the Aggies into bad field position for their opponents. He’s simply the best in the business -- and he even forces fumbles on the occasional bad punt.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}