5 Auburn players to know
With Texas A&M (2-1) looking to knock Auburn (3-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten tomorrow, here are five Tigers you need to know.
QB Payton Thorne
Stats: 22 carries, 140 yards (6.4 YPC), 2 TD; 43-63 (68.3%), 517 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT
Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, was supposed to be a pocket passer but has become much more of a dual threat quarterback since arriving at Auburn. He's been considerably more effective as a runner than as a passer, as he's thrown 3 interceptions in just 63 attempts (Conner Weigman has 2 in 105 attempts). But he's got a good arm, and, as we know now, can be a danger with his feet.
TE Rivaldo Fairweather
Stats: 8 catches, 96 yards (12 YPC), 1 TD
There's nothing fair about Fairweather's game. He's 6-foot-4, 251 pounds and can move. He's well on his way to topping his career highs at Florida International last year: 28 catches, 426 yards and 3 TD. A&M does not need him running free in the middle of the field.
LB Eugene Asante
Stats: 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Asante has been the do-everything guy for Auburn so far and has been their most effective blitzer. The Aggies will need to watch him closely when he starts moving towards the line of scrimmage.
S Jaylin Simpson
Stats: 9 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
A former corner, Simpson has moved to safety and thrived. He has an interception in each of the first three games, so the Aggies will definitely have to account for him in the middle of the field. He's got good enough size and real good speed for a safety, so he can cover a lot of ground in the back end.
RB Demari Alston
Stats: 24 carries, 119 yards (5 YPC), 1 TD
Jarquez Hunter starts, but Alston has had more carries and success so far. Stout at 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Alston give you trouble outside or grind it out right up the gut.