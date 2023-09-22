With Texas A&M (2-1) looking to knock Auburn (3-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten tomorrow, here are five Tigers you need to know.

QB Payton Thorne

Payton Thorne has done a lot more running than anyone expected.

Stats: 22 carries, 140 yards (6.4 YPC), 2 TD; 43-63 (68.3%), 517 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, was supposed to be a pocket passer but has become much more of a dual threat quarterback since arriving at Auburn. He's been considerably more effective as a runner than as a passer, as he's thrown 3 interceptions in just 63 attempts (Conner Weigman has 2 in 105 attempts). But he's got a good arm, and, as we know now, can be a danger with his feet.

TE Rivaldo Fairweather

Stats: 8 catches, 96 yards (12 YPC), 1 TD There's nothing fair about Fairweather's game. He's 6-foot-4, 251 pounds and can move. He's well on his way to topping his career highs at Florida International last year: 28 catches, 426 yards and 3 TD. A&M does not need him running free in the middle of the field.

LB Eugene Asante

Stats: 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks Asante has been the do-everything guy for Auburn so far and has been their most effective blitzer. The Aggies will need to watch him closely when he starts moving towards the line of scrimmage.

S Jaylin Simpson

Stats: 9 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery A former corner, Simpson has moved to safety and thrived. He has an interception in each of the first three games, so the Aggies will definitely have to account for him in the middle of the field. He's got good enough size and real good speed for a safety, so he can cover a lot of ground in the back end.

RB Demari Alston