To get a better sense of Texas A&M's week 4 opponent, I turned to my buddy, Nikki Chavanelle of Hawgbeat.com, to get her take on five questions -- and get a score prediction.

LB De'Jon Harris is one of the SEC's best.

1. Nick Starkel has put up some decent numbers but thrown a lot of interceptions already as well. What are the short-term reviews on the former Aggie QB turned Razorback?

Well, Starkel was coming off almost god-like after a 201-yard half against Ole Miss and then a 305-yard game against Colorado State, but Arkansas fans will turn on you as quick as any and he almost single-handedly cost them the worst loss the Hogs have seen since… North Texas and Colorado State last year. They know Starkel is the right guy for the team this year, and probably next year, but there are big, big concerns about how decision-making after the five-pick performance against San Jose State. The whole reason SMU transfer Ben Hicks got the start over Starkel in the first place was because he knew the offense backwards and forwards. Starkel showed his inexperience in the system last Saturday but still made some good throws. He needs to be more willing to find the check down or easy pass instead of going for the home-run or a low-percentage pass because these Arkansas receivers aren’t going to wow you and win a ton of 50/50 passes.

2. It looks like Arkansas' running game has struggled, even with talented guys in the backfield like Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley. Has this been more of an offensive line issue or is a whole unit failure?

It definitely starts with the offensive line. The group has failed to push to the second level so for a guy like Devwah Whaley who isn’t that shifty, it’s hard for him to consistently pick up chunks of yardage, but he is dangerous when he finds a decent enough hole. Rakeem Boyd is just always a play away from getting injured, so he spends a lot of time on the sideline getting rest. If Boyd could stay on the field more I think it would go a long way for getting their yards per game up.

3. Who are the players A&M fans need to be on the lookout for on both sides of the ball? Anyone you think is on the verge of breaking out?

A&M fans need to be very aware of TE CJ O’Grady and true freshmen WRs Treylon Burks and Trey Knox. Burks and Knox are both on the verge of having a 100-yard game any day now and it’s about this time of the season that O’Grady starts getting serious. O’Grady is a senior and he’s NFL caliber but he’s going to have to do more, especially in the blocking game, if he wants to be a 4th-round or higher guy. Burks can make the freakish play while Knox is just a very consistent target, look for them to go to any one of these three in a pinch .Arkansas’s defensive line has a future NFL player in DT Sosa Agim, the question is whether his teammates can draw enough attention to free him up to get to the QB.

4. John Chavis's defense has forced a lot of turnovers, but has also given up a lot of big plays. Is this just a by-product of the risk-reward nature of his aggressive defense or have there been a lot of mistakes made?

There are a lot of youngsters playing early for Arkansas on defense and I think that inexperience has caused a lot of mistakes. Teams have attacked Arkansas’s starting true freshman nickel Greg Brooks Jr. consistently and with success. The linebackers Arkansas has are not the quickest so I’m worried it won’t be hard for Kellen Mood to run around the edge. Arkansas’s defense also comes out sleeping apparently because they’ve given up big plays right away in the past two games before turning it way up in the second half.

5. What's the overall sentiment among the Arkansas faithful with respect to Chad Morris after a rough 2018 and the San Jose State loss?

Fans used to have a lot more hope that Chad Morris would eventually get this team where it needs to be with talent but now they’re beginning to very heavily question his ability to get the team ready to play and make adjustments in-game that are necessary to win. Many hope there are changes to his staff at the minimum at the end of the season, regardless of how it turns out. A winless SEC slate (moving them to 0-16 in the SEC in his tenure) would drive them off the edge on him completely even if the University isn’t quite willing to pony up the 9.8M he’d be owed in the buyout. Not winning an SEC game will heavily impact the staff’s ability to recruit…which would result in a bad cycle of bad play-mediocre signees-more bad play. That cycle must eventually end but despite the core of this team being the 2019 class next year onwards, you’ve got to have rock solid classes every year in this conference.

Any game prediction?