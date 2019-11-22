For an inside look at Texas A&M's week 13 opponent, we tuned to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com to get his take.

Jordan Davis keys Georgia's stifling run defense.

1) UGA has a fantastic offensive line, a great quarterback and an excellent back in D'Andre Swift. So why the trouble moving the football and scoring?

Red zone issues and explosive plays have been the biggest problem. Georgia has only nine scoring plays of 25 or more yards compared to 13 this same time last year. As far as red zone goes, it’s been a deal of having to settle for too many field goals.As far as core reasons why, there have been some breakdowns in the run blocking, although in the past two weeks, the defenses of Missouri and Auburn had a little bit to do with that. Nevertheless, this is still a team that’s averaging well over 400 yards of total offense per game. They’ve just got to find more ways to get the ball in the end zone.

2) If there's one offensive unit for the Dawgs that seems to be a little disappointing, it's the receivers. Your thoughts on that group?

That’s a bit of a misnomer. Through 10 games, Georgia’s top three receivers of Lawrence Cager, George Pickens and Demetris Robertson actually have more catches than last year’s top three receivers of Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman and Jeremiah Holloman. Two of those guys are in the NFL.Granted, Georgia doesn’t have a ton of depth. Cager has battled shoulder and rib injuries and I’d call him questionable for the game, while Pickens and Robertson are both former five stars. After that, however, there’s not a ton of depth with redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson, freshman Dominick Blaylock and senior Tyler Simmons the only other wideouts who will see extensive action.

3) It seems like UGA has been nearly impossible to run against in 2019. What's been the secret to their success here?

Ton of athletes. The Bulldogs have excellent size of front, led by 330-pound nose Jordan Davis, who is very good at taking on double teams. Georgia’s linebacking corps is also very physical, can run to football while the secondary as a whole are all very good tacklers. You won’t find - at least not yet - a ton players you’d call superstars, but Georgia’s defense is littered with former four- and five-star targets who are very comfortable in the scheme laid out by defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

4) How would you describe the overall defensive scheme? Sacks, TFL and turnovers aren't great, but the end result has been fantastic. How does it all come together?

UGA will show Kellen Mond a lot of different looks.

Georgia won’t blow you away with its sack totals (22), although that is more than the Bulldogs had this time last year. Otherwise, this isn’t a team - for whatever reason - that forces a lot of turnovers but they play extremely well as a group.The Bulldogs operate out of a base 3-4, but they’re actually more multiple than anything. Georgia will play a lot of Nickel, a lot of Dime, particularly in this game with a quarterback like Kellen Mond.

5) It looks like the weather's going to be ugly, both teams like to run and play run defense. Your thoughts on how this one plays out?