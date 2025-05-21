5 Good Questions: TE

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We continue the series with the tight ends.

Theo Ohrstrom will likely be a key target for Marcel Reed in 2025.

1. Who's the starter, anyway?

I don't know if you'd call him a starter, per se, but the guy who is going to be out there the most is Theo Ohrstrom. He has size (6-foot-6, 260 pounds), proved his ability as a receiver last season and can block at least reasonably well. Of the tight ends on the roster, he's the best suited to play all three downs.

2. What are Nate Boerkircher and Micah Riley supposed to do?

The transfers from Nebraska and Auburn are Aggies thanks to four plays: fourth and one twice at South Carolina and fourth and one twice against Texas. A&M went 0-4 on those plays, which were likely the difference in both losses. Their jobs are primarily to block, though both are capable pass catchers (as Boerkircher proved in the spring game). They've got some size and plenty of experience -- and hopefully they can help the Aggies get a yard when they need it.

3. Will we see a lot of two tight end sets this year?

That sounds like a reasonable assumption. It doesn't necessarily mean both tight ends will be on the line as blockers, but they certainly could use them in running situations. After all, that's why guys like Boerkircher and Riley are here to begin with.

Nate Boerkircher showed off his receiving chops in the spring game.

4. Do the Aggies have any receiver-first tight ends?

Two of them, in fact -- though that may be discounting the abilities of both players. Senior Amari Niblack (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) wasn't used much last year at Texas thanks to the presence of Gunnar Helm, but he put up big numbers two years ago at Alabama. True freshman Kiotti Armstrong is already a monster at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds -- he actually weighs the most of any of A&M's tight ends. But his freakish athleticism allows him to be a target in the passing game, and I wouldn't be surprised if one or both of these players gets a lot of work this year.

5. And, finally, WILL THE TIGHT ENDS HAVE PASSES THROWN THEIR WAY THIS YEAR OR WHAT?!?