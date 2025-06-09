5 Good Questions: The Schedule

As we enter the dog days of summer, AY takes a look at each position group and asks five important questions. We conclude the series with a look at the 2025 schedule.

Mike Elko and the Aggies have a schedule that's no cakewalk.

Advertisement

The 2025 schedule

Aug. 30: UTSA (6:30 p.m., ESPN) Sept. 6: Utah State (11:45 a.m., SEC Network) Sept. 13: @Notre Dame (6:30 p.m., NBC) Sept. 27: Auburn Oct. 4: Mississippi State Oct. 11: Florida Oct. 18: @Arkansas Oct. 25: @LSU Nov. 8: @Missouri Nov. 15: South Carolina Nov. 22: Samford Nov. 28: @Texas (6:30 p.m., ABC)





1. Does A&M have a tough schedule or not?

Yes, and it is, bluntly, a stupid schedule. Going an entire month without a home game is an absurdity in a 16-team conference. Still, the Aggies have a chance to get off to a strong start with five of their first six games at home and a road trip to a rebuilding Notre Dame in prime time. But I don't like it.

2. Which games are the toughest?

That's an easy one: roadies at LSU and Texas. The Aggies haven't won at LSU since arriving in the SEC, and have had trouble keeping things competitive in Baton Rouge most of the time. After running LSU into the ground (literally and figuratively) last year at Kyle Field, maybe things have changed. But Death Valley is hell for most teams, not just A&M. If the Aggies get the W at LSU, the game in Austin could have massive CFP implications. DKR isn't the death pit Tiger Stadium is, but it's not a walk in the park either. If both teams play up to expectations, that place will be rocking in what's already set as a primetime matchup.

3. Does the home schedule suck?

Honestly, no. Now, I will grant that UTSA, Utah State and Samford aren't exactly juggernauts, but Auburn, South Carolina and Florida have the potential to be top 25 teams -- and the Aggies are looking for revenge against the TIgers and Gamecocks. It may not have the big name matchups -- Texas and LSU -- but the conference games should be good ones all the same.

4. Is there a road trip worth taking?

That's purely subjective, but A&M hasn't played in South Bend in a quarter century, so that would be tops on most lists. As far as conference games, A&M hasn't played Arkansas in Fayetteville since 2013 and I've never been there, so I'm looking forward to going there as the home and home nature of that series resumes.

5. What is the toughest home game?