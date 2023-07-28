Looking for someone to root for as a candidate to make noise for the 2023 Aggie football team? AggieYell.com has five possibilities -- some a little more obvious than others. We won't be including true freshmen on this list, just players who were on the team in 2022 or before.

Bryce Anderson's spring performance turned the hype meter up to 11.

5. DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

One of the bigger names in the remarkable defensive lineman haul of 2022, Dindy was hurt in the Under Armour All-American game and sat out virtually all of last season. This spring, however, he was back at full strength and was fighting for a spot in the two-deep right away. With his combination of size and speed, he could be very effective in his first season on the field.

4. S Jacoby Mathews

One of the 5-stars in last year's class, Mathews kind of got overlooked as he served as a backup to Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert last year. But he seemed to improve his game as last season went on and he's probably going to get plenty of playing time as the third safety. He's definitely a guy worth watching.

3. RB Le'Veon Moss

The Aggies have some good backs, with Amari Daniels and Rueben Owens, but when your coach repeatedly refers to you as a future first round pick and praises your skill set, people take notice. Jimbo Fisher is a big fan of Moss's, and he knows a few things about high quality running backs. That's enough to take notice.

2. WR Noah Thomas

The Aggies already have three really good wideouts in Evan Stewart, Ainias Smith and Moose Muhammad, but it was Thomas who impressed his teammates most this spring and was named the offensive co-MVP. Fisher declared Thomas a "starter" after spring practice, which is all the more impressive. He caught just five passes last year but still scored twice, and A&M will be more than happy to keep that scoring rate if he catches a lot more passes.

1. Nickel Bryce Anderson