The Aggies lost the top single-season running back in program history and an All-American tight end. So an offensive regression is in store, right? Wrong. Here's five reasons why.

Kellen Mond took a big step in 2018 and could continue his rise in 2019.

1. A better, more experienced Kellen Mond

Mond was a whole lot better in 2018 than he was under Kevin Sumlin in 2017, and this year he has the benefit of a full year in Jimbo Fisher's system with the same offensive scheme. Mond threw for 3,100 yards and 25 TD last year, while putting up nearly 3,600 yards of total offense. If Mond is more comfortable, he'll be more decisive and those totals should all go up.

Kendrick Rogers is one of the returning starters.

2. An now-experienced WR corps returns

Last year, Jhamon Ausbon was the only experienced target on the Aggie roster. This year, Quartney Davis will likely get preseason All-SEC consideration and Kendrick Rogers is now known nationally for his performances against Clemson and LSU. Add in Camron Buckley and the Aggies now have a bunch of experience among their starters and their primary reserve. In addition, both Davis and Rogers have the speed to take the top off of defenses in what will probably be a passing attack that looks to go deep more often.

Jashaun Corbin has a lot of big play ability.

3. Jashuan Corbin isn't exactly shabby

While Trayveon Williams (rightfully) got the vast majority of carries and attention last year, true freshman Jashaun Corbin performed admirably when given the chance. He averaged 5.7 yards a carry and 8.5 yards a catch, so he knows what to do with the football when he gets it. He may not put up the numbers Williams did, but he has the ability to rip off some very big runs.

Opponents will need to learn about Baylor Cupp very quickly.

4. Opponents will overlook A&M's two receiving tight ends -- at first

With the loss of Jace Sternberger, SEC opponents are likely thinking that tight end is one position they won't have to worry about as much when dealing with the Aggies. Think again. Even though they're freshmen, both Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer have the ability to catch the football and get down the field. Cupp, especially, can be a matchup nightmare. If the two start putting up big yards early, then opponents will be forced to adjust -- to the benefit of the wideouts.

Dylan Wright adds another threat to the Aggie receiver corps. (Rivals.com)

5. More quality depth at receiver