Texas A&M is a big favorite against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks are not bereft of talent. Here are five players you need to know:

Spencer Rattler has put up big numbers, but has been sacked a bunch.

1. QB Spencer Rattler

2023 stats: 65-233 (70.8%), 1,941 yards, 11 TD, 5 INT The good news for South Carolina is Rattler is throwing for nearly 280 yards a game. The bad news is he's been sacked 30 times and takes a beating every game. Still, he's resurrected his draft stock and has shown he has the arm strength and tenacity to play at the next level. He has been South Carolina's offense with very little help this year.

2. RB Mario Anderson

2023 stats: 76 carries, 396 yards (5.2 YPC), 2 TD Anderson, a former finalist for the Division II version of the Heisman, has become South Carolina's running game. He only ran for 68 yards against Missouri last weekend, but before that he ran for 98 against Florida, 101 against Tennessee and 88 against Mississippi State. A&M's run defense will likely make things hard for him, but he is still a threat to hit a big one.

3. WR Xavier Legette

2023 stats: 38 catches, 736 yards (19.4 YPC), 3 TD Legette is listed as questionable for tomorrow, and the Aggies will be perfectly happy if he doesn't play. Odds are, however, he will -- and they'll have to be ready for him. Legette has developed into a big receiver who can really run and has no problem being physical. He is by far the biggest weapon in South Carolina's arsenal.

4. DT T.J. Sanders

2023 stats: 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks The sophomore has been the best player on a bad defense this season. Sanders leads the team in sacks and tackles for loss, so he's the one player the Aggie offensive line really needs to hold in check.

5. P Kai Kroger