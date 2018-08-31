Here's a look at the five players who win MVP honors for their part in Texas A&M's 59-7 throttling of Northwestern State:

Kellen Mond had control of the offense all night.

QB Kellen Mond

Stats: 17-25, 184 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT passing; 1 TD rushing Mond showed his major progression from 2017 with a performance that was steady, calm and largely precise. He didn't force any passes and was willing to take a hit in order to find open receivers. He was very effective on third down and kept the offense moving steadily in his two-plus quarters of work.

Trayveon Williams is becoming a threat to break a lot of A&M records.

RB Trayveon Williams

Stats: 20 carries, 240 yards, 3 TD After last night's performance, it may be time to start recognizing Williams' assault on the A&M record books. He's now in possession of the second-biggest rushing day in school history (only 10 yards from the all-time record) and has joined Darren Lewis as the only Aggies to rush for 200 yards three different times. Considering that he's probably got at least 11 games left this season (injuries permitting), that mark could be in serious jeopardy. Williams is the centerpiece of the offense and he showed exactly why last night.

Jace Sternberger has already become a major weapon at A&M.

TE Jace Sternberger

Stats: 5 catches for 56 yards and 2 TD When Jimbo Fisher assured Sternberger that the tight end would catch the ball in Texas A&M's new offense, he committed on the spot. That might be a great thing for both sides, because Sternberger has already become a top target for A&M's quarterbacks and could put up very big numbers if he continues to play like he did last night.

Buddy Johnson did a little bit of everything last night.

LB Buddy Johnson

Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL Johnson was thrust back into the starting lineup when Anthony Hines sat out last night, but then became invaluable after Otaro Alaka's ejection. Teaming with Tyrel Dodson and playing all three linebacker positions, Johnson tied for the team lead in tackles and TFL with Dodson as he didn't come off the field until the game was well in hand.

Massive freshman Bobby Brown got plenty of work last night.

DE Bobby Brown