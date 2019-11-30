Control time of possession. The easiest way to stop an explosive offense is to not allow it on the field. The Aggies control time of possession normally, but they need to take it to an extreme level tonight.

Joe Burrow moving. The Aggies don’t necessarily have to sack Burrow, but they need to disrupt his timing. Pressure him, get him moving and see if it helps.

Kellen Mond moving. Mond is a legitimate threat with his legs and A&M needs to have everything going in this one. If the wideouts aren’t open, take off.

A lot of Jalen Wydermyer. If you want to cause problems for LSU, you do it in the middle of the field. Wydermyer is a nightmare to deal with, so the Aggies need to look to get him involved early.

6 instead of 3. If the Aggies get in the red zone, then they need to punch it in. 3 points against these guys is almost a defeat. It’s necessary that A&M maximize every chance they have.