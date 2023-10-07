With Texas A&M and Alabama facing off for first place in the SEC West, here are five things I'd like to see the Aggies do against the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies need to keep bringing the heat on defense.

1. Protect Max

Alabama likes to bring pressure. Their linebackers are great blitzers. When Max Johnson drops back to pass, A&M needs to protect well. They handled a heavy-blitzing team in Arkansas last weekend, and they need to do that and more Saturday.

2. Be ready to slug it out

This may be a game where it comes down to who's more physical. The offensive line needs to impose its will and open up holes for Le'Veon Moss and the other backs. If A&M's running game continues its improvement, then that will be a huge positive.

3. Stick to your assignments

With a mobile quarterback like Jalen Milroe, plays that look like they're busts can become big gainers if the defense screws up and drops their assignments. In this case, that primarily means the spy can't ditch Milroe and the corners need to stick with their receivers.

4. Bring the heat

Alabama is 122nd in sacks allowed, even with Milroe's speed. The Aggies are now second in the nation in sacks and first in tackles for loss after their dominating performances the last two weeks. Both of those games were against dual-threat quarterbacks, so there's no reason to stop now.

5. Minimize the self-inflicted wounds