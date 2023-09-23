Here are five things I'd like to see as Texas A&M (2-1) takes on Auburn (3-0) in their conference opener:

Ainias Smith could be called on quite a bit Saturday.

1. Attack the wounded secondary

On paper, Auburn's pass defense looks stout, but looks can be deceiving -- and are in this case. The Tigers have played UMass, Samford and Cal, not exactly a murderer's row of passing offenses. A&M is an entirely different animal. Starting nickel Keionte Scott is out, and safety Donovan Kaufman is iffy. Starting corner Nehemiah Pritchett may go for the first time this season, but Hugh Freeze merely said he was "hopeful" Pritchett would play. Auburn hasn't seen anything like the Big 5, and even if they have Pritchett and Kaufman back, they probably aren't at 100%. All the same, I'd go right after them.

2. Control the lines

It goes without saying that the Aggies have to cut down on the pressure Conner Weigman is seeing, even if he's done admirably to avoid most of it. They've got to improve as a unit on the offensive line. Defensively, Auburn may be down two linemen tomorrow and odds are they will be banged up even if they do play. Auburn is an RPO heavy team, so getting a push in the middle can be seriously disruptive. That's what the Aggies should be gunning for.

3. Don't give up the deep ball

The book on A&M right now appears to be that they can't cover deep passes. That may or may not be true, considering they didn't cover anything against Miami, but they did give up a couple to ULM. If Auburn is going to stay in this thing, odds are they're going to look to take some deep shots to Jay Fair or Jyaire Shorter. That puts the heat on Tyreek Chappell, Josh DeBerry and Deuce Harmon -- or whoever else is out there.

4. Have good eyes

This applies primarily to the linebackers and nickels, but it can be for the whole defense. RPO teams want to get opponents moving in the wrong direction with either the handoff or the fake, or get a gap for their receivers to exploit. A&M consistently ran themselves out of RPO plays last year, and they can't do that again Saturday. They're doing a much better job staying home, but this is a bigger test.

5. Keep turning them over