With Texas A&M ready to kick off their season against New Mexico, here are five things I want to see from the team ranked 23rd in the nation:

It's a big game for Conner Weigman and Bobby Petrino.

1. The offense clicking off the bat

I could say the offensive clicking period, but let's be optimistic here. The Aggies have too many weapons to struggle again if the scheme works and the quarterback is consistent. That puts the onus on Bobby Petrino and Conner Weigman to come out and do their jobs immediately -- and keep doing it.

2. The offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage

Last year, the Aggies came out with Dametrious Crownover at tight end, lined up him next to Trey Zuhn and ran right off left tackle. And gained 1 yard. That was the start of a long and frustrating season up front, with the exception of the LSU game. The Aggies have four starters back in the lineup and Chase Bisontis has looked good since he arrived, so there should not be a repeat of the inability to impose their will.

3. Stuff the run

The Aggies were terrible in run defense last year. There's no doubt New Mexico will try to run it right at them early and often. The front seven needs to set the tone for the year and stuff the run immediately.

4. Be in the + in turnovers

A&M was absolutely abysmal when it came to forcing turnovers last year. They didn't even end up in the positives against Sam Houston. If they're going to win big in the SEC West, they have to force turnovers, and it has to start today.

5. Don't let them hang around