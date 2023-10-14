As the Aggies and Volunteers face off this afternoon, here are five things I'd like to see from Texas A&M:

Quick passes could be a big asset for A&M Saturday.

1. Keep Max upright

This may be the #1 thing for the rest of the season for obvious reasons, but it's most important this weekend. Tennessee is the only defense comparable to the Aggies in terms of getting to the quarterback, picking up four sacks a game on average. Max Johnson was sacked five times last weekend, so there clearly can't be a repeat of that.

2. Quick slants and drag routes

Tennessee likes to bring their linebackers up closer to the line of scrimmage, which can leave opportunities right behind them. If the Vols blitz, there could be a lot of open space in the middle of the field on pretty short and quick passes.

3. Win first down

This is for both sides of the ball, but especially on defense. If Tennessee has trouble running the ball, that puts them in a situation the really don't want to be in. They're a run-heavy offense and if they're repeatedly in 2nd and long, their scheme goes haywire.

4. Cover the deep ball

Tennessee tends to get the ball out fast and Joe Milton has been inaccurate throwing long, but you'd better believe they're going to try to hit big plays against the Aggies. They've seen the success Alabama had and that Miami needed only three deep balls to beat A&M because they all hit. Milton has the arm, the receivers have the speed. A&M as to be ready to stop it.

5. Be on the + side