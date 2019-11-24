Bobby Brown. Even though Justin Madubuike rightfully gets the attention on the A&M defensive line, Brown had a great game against Georgia. He had 3 tackles, including a tackle for loss, but was a force in the second half. Georgia’s stud offensive line couldn’t move him, and late in the game he was moving them. That’s what the Aggies want to see now and going into 2020.

DeMarvin Leal. Don’t look now, but Leal is becoming the stud everyone expected. He’s up to 7th on the team in tackles, and that’s impressive considering he’s only started five games. In those five games -- four conference games -- he has 23 tackles, 2.5 TFL and half a sack. Getting that kind of production from a defensive end is good anytime, but a true freshman? Very impressive.

Leon O’Neal. He’s put together two straight quality games in all facets, racking up 6 tackles against UGA -- 5 solo. He racked up a game score of 68.2 according to ProFootballFocus, which has hammered him all year long. He’s putting things together.

Anthony Hines. 7 tackles, including 2 TFL, against Georgia. He was all over the place and showed himself to be one of a handful of defenders anywhere who can catch D’Andre Swift. Odds are he and Buddy Johnson return in 2020, giving the Aggies their best linebacker pairing since Sean Porter and Jonathan Stewart in 2012.

Jhamon Ausbon. Ausbon has re-established himself as THE wideout in the Aggie receiver corps this year as he’s easily had the best season of his career. He now has 63 catches for 840 yards and 4 TD, all career highs. Last night, he had 9 catches for 96 yards and a score while taking a beating from Georgia’s secondary. He responded by running right over some Georgia defensive backs on his way into the end zone to let them know he wasn’t going away. That’s the mindset you want to see other players emulate.



