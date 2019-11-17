



1) Cordarrian Richardson. Four games ago, we were shocked when he came out on the field against Ole Miss. Since then, he’s more than proven his value. He had 6 carries for 130 yards and 2 total touchdowns last night, allowing the Aggies to feel comfortable letting Isaiah Spiller relax.

2) Charles Oliver. The much maligned senior corner had his best game in two years and maybe ever as he broke up 6 passes against South Carolina. He was also stout in the tackling department. They’ll need more of that if Elijah Blades is out again.

3) The offensive line (run blocking version). The Aggies have had their rushing totals against Power 5 opponents every week and put up 317 last night. South Carolina’s defensive front is very good and A&M’s front five whipped it.

4) Anthony Hines. The Aggies have been hoping he’d break out and his level of play has increased markedly the past three games. Linebackers who can go sideline to sideline are rare, and he’s becoming that kind of player.

5) Leon O’Neal. He’s been taking heat for playing soft and avoiding contact — not last night. He was hitting people hard and wrapping up when he tackled. When he was nearly ejected for targeting, I was on the field about 15 feet away. From the sound, we were sure it was helmet to helmet. Instead, he hit the Carolina receiver so hard his shoulder pads cracked.



