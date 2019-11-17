5 up, 5 down: South Carolina
Here's five positives and five less than positives from Texas A&M's 30-6 win over South Carolina.
5 up
1) Cordarrian Richardson. Four games ago, we were shocked when he came out on the field against Ole Miss. Since then, he’s more than proven his value. He had 6 carries for 130 yards and 2 total touchdowns last night, allowing the Aggies to feel comfortable letting Isaiah Spiller relax.
2) Charles Oliver. The much maligned senior corner had his best game in two years and maybe ever as he broke up 6 passes against South Carolina. He was also stout in the tackling department. They’ll need more of that if Elijah Blades is out again.
3) The offensive line (run blocking version). The Aggies have had their rushing totals against Power 5 opponents every week and put up 317 last night. South Carolina’s defensive front is very good and A&M’s front five whipped it.
4) Anthony Hines. The Aggies have been hoping he’d break out and his level of play has increased markedly the past three games. Linebackers who can go sideline to sideline are rare, and he’s becoming that kind of player.
5) Leon O’Neal. He’s been taking heat for playing soft and avoiding contact — not last night. He was hitting people hard and wrapping up when he tackled. When he was nearly ejected for targeting, I was on the field about 15 feet away. From the sound, we were sure it was helmet to helmet. Instead, he hit the Carolina receiver so hard his shoulder pads cracked.
5 down
1) . offensive line (pass blocking version). Kellen Mond got battered yet again last night, and they just don’t seem to be improving in this area. Georgia can get after the passer, so this is a real problem.
2) Red zone offense. The Aggies got inside the South Carolina 20 four times and came away with two touchdowns. It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of this game, but it will matter if they bat .500 in the next two. Coach Jimbo Fisher was clearly frustrated by the lack of execution.
3) Third quarter offense. A&M held onto the ball for 12:07 in that quarter and didn’t score a point. Penalties at inopportune moments, sacks and really odd playcalling helped put together a forgettable quarter.
4) . A&M’s secondary. Not for what they did, but the condition they’re in. It’s hard to fathom Blades coming back after suffering two shoulder injuries in a month. Maybe he can play against LSU, but that would still be tough, I’m guessing. Demani Richardson is playing with a broken forearm.
5) The sound board guy. NASA and a bunch of other groups are trying to find alien life. We don’t need the sound system at Kyle Field putting out noises that sound like they’re trying to get the attention of the mothership or something, especially during the middle of the game.