



1. A&M’s running game: the Aggies, intentionally or otherwise, largely took a key element out of the running game by not using any quarterback runs. They still ran for well over 200 yards and 6.4 yards a carry. It is UTSA and that has something to do with it, but that’s three consecutive weeks where the running attack has been noticeably improved. The line play has been better and Isaiah Spiller has really started to gain a comfort level. Cordarrian Richardson has also been a step up in terms of a backup. He runs tough and has a better burst than people expect. An experienced running back group that gets Jashaun Corbin back in 2020 (and perhaps another big-time back) could be quite potent movingg forward.

2. The Green brothers: there’s still work to be done on the pass protection side, but these two worked great in tandem yesterday in the run blocking department. They opened up big holes for both Spiller and Richardson on their big touchdown runs worked well as a pair yesterday.

3. Ryan Renick: The pride of Iola isn’t playing as a gratuitous walk-on anymore. He’s a serious part of the offense. He sealed off the edge on Spiller’s 60-yard touchdown run and was in on 21 offensive plays. He’s doing a lot of dirty work serving as the blocking tight end, but he’s doing it well. How well? Glenn Beal was back yesterday, but Renick had his old role.

4. DeMarvin Leal: This guy has gone from a true freshman to a force in the span of a month. Micheal Clemons has lost his starting job to Leal, and with reason: the guy makes plays. In three starts, he has 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL and .5 sacks. He has 6 tackles in each of the last two games. Clemons has had 6 tackles in a game once in his career. Clemons is a good football player, but Leal is proving to be the sensation everyone hoped he’d be.

5. Linebacker play: For the past month, Buddy Johnson has been really good. But yesterday was the first day Anthony Hines stood out. He had 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL and knocked out UTSA QB Lowell Narcisse with a clean, strong hit. The best part of his performance was he was able to make plays going sideline to sideline. The Aggies need his speed on the edge during the stretch run.



