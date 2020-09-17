AggieYell - 8 Aggies on AP preseason All-SEC teams

Brown, a junior defensive tackle, had 21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and .5 sacks in his first year as a starter last season. His impact went well beyond the stat sheet, however, as he consistently handled double-teams to allow Justin Madubuike to lead the team in sacks and tackles for loss.

The Aggies placed four players on the second team. Senior quarterback Kellen Mond was named the second team quarterback after a 2019 where he threw for 2,897 yards and 20 touchdowns while running for 501 yards and 8 more scores. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who was a freshman All-SEC selection last year, was also named to the second team. Wydermyer caught 32 passes in 2019 for 447 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns.

Two other sophomores, running back Isaiah Spiller and safety Demani Richardson, joined Mond and Wydermyer on the second team. Spiller ran for 946 yards and 10 TD after being pressed into a starting role early in the season, while Richardson racked up 71 tackles, 2.5 TFL, .5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while starting 12 of 13 games.

Three offensive linemen were named to the third team. Senior tackles Dan Moore and Carson Green, as well as sophomore guard Kenyon Green, gained preseason recognition after starting all 13 games in 2019.