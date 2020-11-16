AggieYell - A busy Monday morning for A&M

A busy Monday morning for A&M
Texas A&M has a case of the Mondays, and that's never a good thing.
A&M's game with Ole Miss postponed with no makeup date set
The big news of the day came down shortly after 11 a.m. when the SEC officially announced that Saturday's game with Ole Miss had been postponed. That wasn't news, but the lack of a makeup date raised eyebrows.
It was assumed that the Aggies would make up last weekend's game against Tennessee in Knoxville Dec. 12, then play Ole Miss at home Dec. 19. But the schedule of two other SEC West rivals could affect that plan. LSU and Alabama, who were scheduled to play this past Saturday, could make up their nationally-televised game Dec. 5, pushing Ole Miss out of their current spot against LSU. That game, instead of the matchup with A&M, could be the one Ole Miss plays Dec. 19. If that's the case, it's not certain how the Aggies would get their 10th game of the season in.
The game's postponement, as was the case last weekend, was due to quarantines mandated by contract tracing knocking A&M below the 53-man scholarship player limit.
"The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the SEC said in a statement. "Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date."
Hines decides to go pro
Outside linebacker Anthony Hines, who decided to opt out of the 2020 season shortly before it began but said he would return for the 2021 season, announced Monday morning that he had changed his mind. In a statement released on social media, HInes announced he would enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead.
Hines was second on the team last season with 73 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, and his opting out appeared to be a huge blow at that time. But the emergence of Aaron Hansford, who already has 33 tackles, 4 TFL and 2 sacks on the season, has helped soften the blow of Hines' departure.
One of the most-recruited players in recent college history, Hines was one of the last major gets for then-coach Kevin Sumlin. After playing a limited role during his freshman season of 2017, Hines was injured during training camp in 2018. He aggravated his knee injury during A&M's 28-26 loss to Clemson in week 2 and missed the rest of the season. 2019 turned out to be Hines' first and only year as a starter at A&M.