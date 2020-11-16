AggieYell - A busy Monday morning for A&M

The big news of the day came down shortly after 11 a.m. when the SEC officially announced that Saturday's game with Ole Miss had been postponed. That wasn't news, but the lack of a makeup date raised eyebrows.

It was assumed that the Aggies would make up last weekend's game against Tennessee in Knoxville Dec. 12, then play Ole Miss at home Dec. 19. But the schedule of two other SEC West rivals could affect that plan. LSU and Alabama, who were scheduled to play this past Saturday, could make up their nationally-televised game Dec. 5, pushing Ole Miss out of their current spot against LSU. That game, instead of the matchup with A&M, could be the one Ole Miss plays Dec. 19. If that's the case, it's not certain how the Aggies would get their 10th game of the season in.

The game's postponement, as was the case last weekend, was due to quarantines mandated by contract tracing knocking A&M below the 53-man scholarship player limit.

"The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the SEC said in a statement. "Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date."



