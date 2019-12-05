Texas A&M has more of its 2020 commits in the Rivals 250 (11) than outside of it (nine). Let's take a closer look at each one and where they may fit on the 2020 team.

Even though he didn't play in 2019, Demas is probably the most anticipated wide receiver recruit in A&M history. And why not? He's big, tall, fast and, after a year off, should be healthy and ready to go in 2020. 2020 projection: It'll be hard to keep him out of the two deep, if not the starting lineup. The Aggies are getting close to the point where only elite true freshman would start, and he fits that bill.

Morris has a prototype tackle frame at 6-foot-5 and has plenty of room to grow. He's physical and nasty, which is what you want from a lineman. He would help fill a serious need for the Aggies. 2020 projection: Jimbo Fisher likes to redshirt offensive linemen if possible, and Morris needs to bulk up to handle the wear and tear of tackle in the SEC. But he becomes an interesting guy to watch in 2021.

One of my favorite recruits in this class, Jones brings safety size and corner skills. He's fast enough to handle outside receivers and is far more developed than most high school corners. Add in his natural instincts and you have a real player. 2020 projection: Should be in the two deep at the worst, if healthy. A&M has a need for fast, physical corners.

Johnson brings size and athleticism to the safety position. He can cover a lot of ground, defends the pass well and doesn't mind hitting people. Already 6-foot-3, he could become a frightening physical specimen in college. 2020 projection: The Aggies return Demani Richardson, Erick Young, Brian Williams, Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper at safety. O'Neal and Carper were inconsistent; Young and Williams didn't play much. In spite of the numbers, Johnson should get a long look next summer -- and could even be a candidate at nickel.

This guy is exactly what A&M needs: a speed rusher who can create pressure by himself. Tyree Johnson and Jeremiah Martin were supposed to do that this year and didn't, and the Aggie defense was worse off for it. Slender though he is, he has elite speed for a defensive lineman. 2020 projection: If Max Wright returns, the combination of Wright, DeMarvin Leal, Johnson, Tyree Wilson, Martin and Braedon Mowry could be enough to keep Harris off the field for a season. But he's got a different skill set. The Aggies won't need a full time defensive end, they'll need a situational pass rusher. That's a role he could, potentially, fill off the bat.

An absolute mountain of a young man, Ogunbiyi has physically dominated opponents at Fort Bend Kempner. He's one of the nation's top interior line prospects for 2020 and brings natural quickness and brute force to the table. 2020 projection: Line needs or not, it's hard to see Ogunbiyi being ready to start next season. Kempner didn't throw the ball, so pass blocking is a foreign concept. Add in the desire to get freshman linemen a year in the strength and conditioning program and a redshirt seems likely.

King brings nearly everything to the table: size, speed, a good arm, accuracy, moxie and leadership. Heck, he''s even a coach's son and played in a system similar to A&M's at Longview. What he didn't have in 2019 was the consistent excellence he had in 2018, which short-circuited his shot at a fifth star. 2020 projection: King isn't your ordinary true freshman, but with Kellen Mond still around, he probably won't be starting, either. He could, however, be a potent competitor with Zach Calzada for the backup job. Like Calzada this year, it wouldn't be a shock if he found his way into a few games but kept his redshirt.

The Aggies have a lot of slot receivers, but Muhammad is still a guy to watch. He's smooth, shifty, a good route runner and has excellent hands. 2020 projection: Nobody expected Ainias Smith to make it onto the field this year. If Quartney Davis leaves and there's a hole in the slot, Muhammad can certainly make it interesting as he competes with players from the 2019 (and maybe '18) classes.

Diggs is an underrated talent, perhaps because he plays in New Jersey. But he's fast, strong and athletic -- he could be an FBS tight end if he wanted to. 2020 projection: He's closer to being an every down end than Harris, but their roles in 2020 would likely be similar. If he plays, it would probably be primarily as a stand-up pass rusher as he continues to get bigger and stronger.

A personal favorite in this class, Raikes is physical, strong and absolutely will not quit. He has a great motor and probably hasn't come close to tapping his potential. 2020 projection: With Jayden Peevy, Bobby Brown, Josh Rogers, Derek Hunter and Adarious Jones set at tackle, there's no real reason to rush Raikes. He can take a season and develop further, unless he's well ahead of where most freshmen would be.