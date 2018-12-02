Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 19:34:11 -0600') }} football Edit

A Four-Star Commitment

Courtney Roland • AggieYell.com
Editor

Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE four-star Jalen Wydermyer commits to Texas A&M. 

Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE four-star Jalen Wydermyer took an official visit Texas A&M over the weekend, and on Sunday evening he left College Station as an Aggie commit.

“My family and I love it in College Station and we feel so comfortable there,” said Wydermyer.

Wydermyer is not the only four-star tight-end to commit in the Aggies 2019 class; He joins Brock, TX tight-end Baylor Cupp.

“Having us both in the same class gives us another vertical threat,” he said. “We can both run, we can both block, we can both catch, so A&M is getting a good deal.”

Wydermyer also enjoys how much the Aggies have used tight-end Jace Sternberger this season.

“Coach (Jimbo) Fisher told me they were going to use a tight-end a lot before the season,” he said. “They have shown exactly that.”

Wydermyer wants to major in either business or criminal justice. He will sign his letter of intent in December.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}