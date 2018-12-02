Thanks to everyone who has impacted my career up to this moment including my family, coaches,friends, and fans after my amazing visit this weekend I have verbally Committed to the University of Texas A&M stay tuned in for more on @ChiminInMedia #GigEm pic.twitter.com/c3MK45Fj3J

Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE four-star Jalen Wydermyer took an official visit Texas A&M over the weekend, and on Sunday evening he left College Station as an Aggie commit.

“My family and I love it in College Station and we feel so comfortable there,” said Wydermyer.

Wydermyer is not the only four-star tight-end to commit in the Aggies 2019 class; He joins Brock, TX tight-end Baylor Cupp.

“Having us both in the same class gives us another vertical threat,” he said. “We can both run, we can both block, we can both catch, so A&M is getting a good deal.”

Wydermyer also enjoys how much the Aggies have used tight-end Jace Sternberger this season.

“Coach (Jimbo) Fisher told me they were going to use a tight-end a lot before the season,” he said. “They have shown exactly that.”

Wydermyer wants to major in either business or criminal justice. He will sign his letter of intent in December.



