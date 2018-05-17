A look at A&M's 2019 QB options
With Texas A&M needing a quarterback for 2019, several options remain available. We will take a look at each one and see where A&M stands with them.
Houston St Pius X's Grant Gunnell
The one time commit has had worries about A&M wanting more of a dual-threat quarterback. His family loves Arkansas, but Ohio State could be a team where he and his family can come to a compromise. So if you’re lost, here's a good road map. Gunnell wants A&M, his family wants Arkansas, and Ohio State might be the winner because of the divide. Gunnell might visit soon, but I have been down that road before of him saying it and not showing. A&M would like him to commit back, but A&M has also not stopped recruiting other quarterbacks so it appears A&M can and will move on from Gunnell if they have to.
Odds he goes to A&M: Way too many factors to put odds on it
San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon's Jayden Daniels
He is ranked third in the nation as far as dual-threat quarterbacks go (we will get to number four next). A&M offered a month ago and they could possibly have got him in this summer, but UCLA has recently offered. Game. Set. Match.
Odds he goes to A&M: Very Low
Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon's Michael Johnson Jr.
Everybody thought he would go to Oregon, but the Ducks recently got a quarterback commit so that may throw a wrench in his decision making. Johnson Jr. only moved to Oregon a year ago so he has no ties to the area. Miami, Nebraska, and Penn State are all contenders for him as well. He will visit A&M in June and if he really likes it there, he might have to shut it down.
Odds he goes to A&M: High
Sardis (Miss.) North Panola's KJ Jefferson
As was mentioned on the boards earlier this week, Arkansas, Memphis, and Missouri are the favorites and a decision could come soon. A&M possibly threw a wrench in his decision making process though.
Odds he goes to A&M: If he wants to push a decision back, it will be high. If he wants to commit soon, it will be low.
Sugar Hill, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Many have said he was the best quarterback under the radar. Missouri was his first SEC offer and that was yesterday; today, the Aggies joined the fray. Calzada will wait until spring football is done to decide on visits. I would think it is safe to say A&M will get one.
Chances he ends up at A&M: Medium