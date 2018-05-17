With Texas A&M needing a quarterback for 2019, several options remain available. We will take a look at each one and see where A&M stands with them.



Houston St Pius X's Grant Gunnell The one time commit has had worries about A&M wanting more of a dual-threat quarterback. His family loves Arkansas, but Ohio State could be a team where he and his family can come to a compromise. So if you’re lost, here's a good road map. Gunnell wants A&M, his family wants Arkansas, and Ohio State might be the winner because of the divide. Gunnell might visit soon, but I have been down that road before of him saying it and not showing. A&M would like him to commit back, but A&M has also not stopped recruiting other quarterbacks so it appears A&M can and will move on from Gunnell if they have to. Odds he goes to A&M: Way too many factors to put odds on it



San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon's Jayden Daniels He is ranked third in the nation as far as dual-threat quarterbacks go (we will get to number four next). A&M offered a month ago and they could possibly have got him in this summer, but UCLA has recently offered. Game. Set. Match. Odds he goes to A&M: Very Low



Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon's Michael Johnson Jr. Everybody thought he would go to Oregon, but the Ducks recently got a quarterback commit so that may throw a wrench in his decision making. Johnson Jr. only moved to Oregon a year ago so he has no ties to the area. Miami, Nebraska, and Penn State are all contenders for him as well. He will visit A&M in June and if he really likes it there, he might have to shut it down. Odds he goes to A&M: High

Sardis (Miss.) North Panola's KJ Jefferson As was mentioned on the boards earlier this week, Arkansas, Memphis, and Missouri are the favorites and a decision could come soon. A&M possibly threw a wrench in his decision making process though. Odds he goes to A&M: If he wants to push a decision back, it will be high. If he wants to commit soon, it will be low.

