Collin Klein uses the tight end a lot in his offense, so the need for a quality player (or two) at the position was always going to be there. But after adding three tight ends through the portal which only have one year of eligibility remaining, the need is even more obvious.

Many tight ends in the 2025 class have already committed, but four of the ones A&M has at the top of their wish list remain on the market. Not coincidentally, all four have official visits planned for this summer.

Of the four, Nick Townsend appears to be closest to committing and the odds favor the Aggies at this point. So, if Townsend commits and A&M wants two tight ends, do they have a preference between Armstrong, Loftin and Cure?

The answer appears to be "not really". A&M likes all four enough that they'll take the first two willing to commit and shut things down. If that's Townsend and someone else, that would be just fine from the Aggies' perspective. If Townsend decides to wait and two others are willing to commit first, then that would be just peachy too.