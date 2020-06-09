A&M by the numbers: 2020 make or break for a pair of 4s
AggieYell.com's look at the major players on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with a glance at safety Derrick Tucker and quarterback James Foster.
Tucker
Class: Redshirt junior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds
2019 stats: 1 tackle in four games, then redshirted
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for rotation spot
2019 was a lost season for Tucker, who saw his playing time evaporate after losing his starting job at mid-season in 2018. He was beaten out by Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper in 2019 and when he decided to redshirt, it was thought he was done in Aggieland. Instead, he's back at his slimmest weight of his college career in order to increase his speed. Once considered a star in the making, Tucker will have to play his best football to get back on the field consistently. It will not be an easy task, with Antonio Johnson and Brian Williams also in the mix for snaps along with O'Neal and Carper.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 217 pounds
2019 stats: 3-9, 30 yards; 5 carries, 15 yards in four games
Projected 2020 role: Fighting for backup QB job
Foster was Jimbo Fisher's first quarterback recruit at A&M and has been on campus the longest, save for Kellen Mond. But he was used last year as a protector for Zach Calzada, making sure the true freshman didn't burn his redshirt. Foster wasn't impressive in his limited opportunities and now has to deal with an added competitor in Haynes King. Foster has plenty of talent but, like Tucker, will have to pick up his play a few notches to get on the field.