Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in four games, then redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Fighting for rotation spot

2019 was a lost season for Tucker, who saw his playing time evaporate after losing his starting job at mid-season in 2018. He was beaten out by Leon O'Neal and Keldrick Carper in 2019 and when he decided to redshirt, it was thought he was done in Aggieland. Instead, he's back at his slimmest weight of his college career in order to increase his speed. Once considered a star in the making, Tucker will have to play his best football to get back on the field consistently. It will not be an easy task, with Antonio Johnson and Brian Williams also in the mix for snaps along with O'Neal and Carper.



