AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #51, Riley Anderson

Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

2019 stats: played in five games

Projected 2020 role: Backup offensive lineman

It seems like an eternity ago that Austin and Riley Anderson signed with the Aggies out of Mineola. Austin Anderson had to retire due to a back injury and Riley hasn't been able to earn consistent playing time. He had some opportunities last summer, but couldn't hold on to a spot with the first or second string. With an influx of new talent, he'll likely have a role similar to last season, where he got on the field when games were well in hand.