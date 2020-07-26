 AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #51, Riley Anderson
Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 51, offensive lineman Riley Anderson.

2020 will be Riley Anderson's fifth year with the Aggies.
Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

2019 stats: played in five games

Projected 2020 role: Backup offensive lineman

It seems like an eternity ago that Austin and Riley Anderson signed with the Aggies out of Mineola. Austin Anderson had to retire due to a back injury and Riley hasn't been able to earn consistent playing time. He had some opportunities last summer, but couldn't hold on to a spot with the first or second string. With an influx of new talent, he'll likely have a role similar to last season, where he got on the field when games were well in hand.

