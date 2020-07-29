AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #55, Kenyon Green and Adarious Jones

A&M by the numbers: #55, Kenyon Green and Adarious Jones
AggieYell.com's series on the 2020 Texas A&M football team continues with number 55, offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive tackle Adarious Jones.
Green
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds
2019 stats: Started all 13 games; freshman All-SEC
Projected 2020 role: starting right guard
It didn't take long for Green to prove he was a legitimate 5-star, taking over at right guard early in training camp and staying there all season. He endured some ups and downs as most true freshmen do, but he showed enough for the Aggies to believe he'll be a force on the offensive line for at least the next couple of years.
Jones
Class: Redshirt freshman
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds
2019 stats: 1 tackle in three games; redshirted
Projected 2020 role: Competing for a rotation spot at defensive tackle
One of the big surprises of last summer, Jones worked his way into the defensive tackle rotation early in the season. That also meant he was forced onto the field against Clemson, when Justin Madubuike and Jayden Peevy were hurt, and he played better than some upperclassmen. He later suffered an injury himself and redshirted. This year, he'll have a shot to pick up where he left off and become a bigger factor on the defensive line.