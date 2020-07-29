AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #55, Kenyon Green and Adarious Jones

It didn't take long for Green to prove he was a legitimate 5-star, taking over at right guard early in training camp and staying there all season. He endured some ups and downs as most true freshmen do, but he showed enough for the Aggies to believe he'll be a force on the offensive line for at least the next couple of years.

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds

2019 stats: 1 tackle in three games; redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Competing for a rotation spot at defensive tackle

One of the big surprises of last summer, Jones worked his way into the defensive tackle rotation early in the season. That also meant he was forced onto the field against Clemson, when Justin Madubuike and Jayden Peevy were hurt, and he played better than some upperclassmen. He later suffered an injury himself and redshirted. This year, he'll have a shot to pick up where he left off and become a bigger factor on the defensive line.