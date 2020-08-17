AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #71, Grayson Reed

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds

2019 stats: Played in two games

Projected 2020 role: Competing for a backup role at tackle or guard

After three years and multiple knee issues, Reed finally got a chance to play in two games last fall. Recruited as a guard, he ended up at right tackle due to the Aggies' lack of depth at the position. Depending on the progress of Cole Blanton and Blake Trainor, his role could be as Carson Green's backup again this year. If Blanton and Trainor are fully healthy, then he could move back inside and add to A&M's depth at guard.