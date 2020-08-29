AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #83, Kenyon Jackson

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup outside receiver

Jackson gets lost in the shuffle with all the talent the Aggies now have at receiver, but he did average nearly 19 yards a catch his senior year of high school. He's a huge target at 6-foot-6 and can really jump, which could make him an asset in goal-to-go situations.