AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #83, Kenyon Jackson

2020-08-29

A&M by the numbers: #83, Kenyon Jackson

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2020 Texas A&M football team by their uniform numbers continues with number 83, wide receiver Kenyon Jackson.

Kenyon Jackson is returning from a knee injury.
Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds

2019 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2020 role: Backup outside receiver

Jackson gets lost in the shuffle with all the talent the Aggies now have at receiver, but he did average nearly 19 yards a catch his senior year of high school. He's a huge target at 6-foot-6 and can really jump, which could make him an asset in goal-to-go situations.

