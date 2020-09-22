AggieYell - A&M by the numbers: #95, Nic Constantiou

Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

2019 stats: 1 punt for 57 yards

Projected 2020 role: Starting punter

Constantinou becomes the latest in what has been a series of outstanding punters at A&M and initial returns are good -- his first punt was boomed for 57 yards. Australian punters are all the rage, but if this one can keep up with the last American punter -- All-American Braden Mann -- the Aggies will be quite happy.